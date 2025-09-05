Happy Friday! The U.S. men's national team are officially back in session on Saturday as the latest stage of preparations for the 2026 World Cup continues, while a transatlantic transfer saga brews in the women's game. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest.

Friday, Sept. 5

🌍 WCQ: Ukraine vs. France, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🌎 WCQ: Bermuda vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌎 WCQ: Haiti vs. Honduras, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌎 WCQ: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Curacao, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌎 WCQ: Nicaragua vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday, Sept. 6

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL: Bolton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🌍 WCQ: England vs. Andorra, 12 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🌍 WCQ: Armenia vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. ➡️ Fox Soccer Plus

🌎 Friendly: USMNT vs. South Korea, 5 p.m. ➡️ TNT

🌎 Friendly: Mexico vs. Japan, 10 p.m. ➡️ TUDN



Sunday, Sept. 7

🌍 WCQ: Turkey vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Vix

🌍 WCQ: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🇺🇸 NWSL Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign, 4 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 USMNT focus on the positives ahead of South Korea friendly

The U.S. men's national team's countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues on Saturday in New Jersey against South Korea, which marks their first match against a non-host nation that has already booked their spot in next year's competition. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is working with a fairly inexperienced group of players in what he has described as a final international break to test newcomers, though an important collection of veterans are also in camp to offer a stark reminder of the balance between experimentation and chemistry that the team needs to strike with just nine months left on the clock.

A handful of those mainstays are back in the mix after Pochettino opted for fresh faces during the Concacaf Gold Cup, while Tim Weah returns to the fold after being pulled away by the Club World Cup instead. The winger has since joined Marseille on a season-long loan from Juventus, one of several players who made moves over the summer in the hopes of sparing no detail as the World Cup nears. Weah has already played three matches for Marseille this season and is expected to be a regular for club and country, which is just one step in ensuring the USMNT are ready to go by the time the World Cup swings around.

Weah: "I'm fully focused on the positives now. I'm leaving all that negative energy out the window. I think right now it's important to kind of shift the focus to what we're doing as a group, and what this team is doing, and how we can execute performances and kind of take our game to that next level in order to be prepared for the World Cup. And I'm a hundred percent focused on that and if that means blacking out all the noise, that's what we're going to have to do. And yeah, we're just focused on what our main goal is and we're here at each camp trying to build and I'm so happy to be back with the boys."

The "noise" Weah mentioned was the criticism this edition of the USMNT has received from previous generations, Weah opting not to walk back comments describing the retired players as "really evil." Even if the road to the World Cup is paved with friendlies at this point, the "noise" exemplifies the stakes for the USMNT -- the last year has not always offered optimism, be it from March's Concacaf Nations League defeats or their loss in the Gold Cup final. Pochettino has insisted that there is enough time between now and the opening match of the World Cup to fine-tune and there is not necessarily a need to put together a perfect performance on Saturday. The match against South Korea, though, presents an opportunity to actually demonstrate improvement and provide the positivity Weah is focused on.

🔵 Alyssa Thompson on the move to Chelsea

There is another million dollar transfer in the women's game, with Alyssa Thompson set to join Chelsea in a fee reportedly worth roughly $1.3 million, just shy of the current record. The U.S. women's national team forward has already completed her medical and is signing a five-year deal, joining national team colleagues Naomi Girma and Catarina Macario at the London club in a growing list of Americans moving abroad.

It is not atypical for NWSL-based USWNT players to play in Europe during the so-called "off" years from major tournaments, especially those who are likely to fetch sizable transfer fees. Thompson's move to Chelsea is notable, though, because she is just eight months removed from signing a new, long-term deal at Angel City. But, as Sandra Herrera writes, Chelsea offers something that the Los Angeles-based club never has -- consistency.

Herrera: "The California native turned pro and played with her hometown NWSL team, and has continued her ascent as a next-gen prolific player in the league. But during Thompson's short two and a half years with Angel City, she's had four different coaches. Between full-time managers and interim head coaches with Freya Coombe, Becki Tweed, Sam Laity, and now Alex Strauss, the instability is notable. Stability, with a five-year deal and opportunity to develop into one's prime career years, at a top club like Chelsea, is lucrative for many prospects. With roster management already part of Chelsea's start to the 2025-26 campaign, with injuries to starters Mayra Ramirez and Lauren James, the timing seems right to make her way into the roster as a potential starter."

The next Women's World Cup may be just about two years away, but playing time at the club level will be crucial for Thompson and her colleagues as they compete to make the roster. The USWNT is stacked with talented attacking players and head coach Emma Hayes has had a chance to vet many of her options over the last year, especially with the triple espresso of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson largely unavailable since the Olympics. Thompson is easily amongst the highlights of Hayes' year of experimentation, notching four goals and one assist since the USWNT won gold in Paris last summer and at this juncture, has a compelling argument as any to join the mix for Brazil in two years' time.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying: Denmark vs. Scotland, Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET

💰The Pick: Scott McTominay to score (+500): Shots on target may be one of the safer plays here, but before McTominay turned into one of the best goal scorers in Serie A -- it still feels weird to write this -- under Antonio Conte, he was already starring in advanced roles for Scotland. Denmark are a tough opponent, but those have been the occasions that McTominay has risen to in the past. Looking to push Scotland to the World Cup, expect Scotland to leave everything on the table. -- Chuck Booth

