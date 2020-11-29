The U.S. Men's national team announced on Sunday that they will face El Salvador on Dec. 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, The team will close out the calendar year against another CONCACAF rival and play their first match ever at the home of Inter Miami.

It's been six years since the USMNT took the pitch in South Florida. Their last result was in 2014 when Jozy Altidore was the lone goal scorer in a 1-1 draw against Honduras in Boca Raton. Their last result in Fort Lauderdale dates all the way back to 2003 in a 4-0 win against Canada.

"Playing against El Salvador gives us an opportunity to face a Concacaf opponent that we haven't seen yet and will be a valuable experience," U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "We want to build on this year's work while continuing to evaluate the player pool as we head into a busy 2021."

Inter Milan CF Stadium, a brand new facility opened this summer as a 18,000- seat venue. Due to rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 and ongoing problems curbing the global pandemic, capacity for the match will be limited to 2,500 fans.

The U.S. team and staff will operate inside a controlled environment in a hotel. Everyone entering the controlled environment will undergo multiple COVID-19 tests in advance of traveling, and then will be tested upon arrival and at least every two days during camp. There will be no full team training until the results of all arrival tests are confirmed.

The news of the upcoming friendly comes after a 6-2 win against Panama that featured second youngest lineup in team history with players like Gio Reyna, Sebastian Soto, and Nicholas Gioacchini scored goals in the lopsided win.