⚽ The Forward Line

🇺🇸 USMNT roster drops on Friday

Friday brings the latest USMNT roster drop for January's scrimmage vs. Slovenia in San Antonio and it will be a chance for Gregg Berhalter to bring together a number of his charges currently playing their trade in the U.S. However, it could be a particularly important window for the likes of Miles Robinson and Brandon Vazquez, just over six months out from the Copa America on home soil with eyebrow raising moves which could impact their chances of making the cut this summer. Chuck Booth did not hold back on Vazquez being on the verge of joining Monterrey in Liga MX.

Booth on Vazquez to Monterrey: "With MLS and Liga MX getting closer by the year, especially with the revamped Leagues Cup, this is quite an odd potential move. Once thought of as competition for the starting striker spot with the USMNT, his stock has fallen since Folarin Balogun picked the U.S over England but it also was still in a position where he can rise to be the backup to the star striker. Liga MX is still a strong league but with Josh Sargent, Daryl Dike and Ricardo Pepi all in Europe, if Jesus Ferriera joined them and received playing time, it would see Vazquez fall even further down the pecking order. Nothing is done in relation to the move but it's hard to see where this makes sense for the 25-year-old outside of potentially when it comes to finances. Due to not having a salary cap, Liga MX can offer a better compensation package than MLS but MLS has been able to offer better steps to European clubs over the past few years. While only Vazquez knows what's right in his decision, this is a move that could see him completely miss the Copa America squad when it's announced."

Jesse Marsch was similarly scathing in his assessment of Robinson joining FC Cincinnati as a free agent on CBS Sports' Call it What You Want podcast (which you can also catch on CBS Sports Golazo Network).

Marsch on Robinson: "Very surprised. I read that with his free agency, he had been talking to a few different MLS clubs, but I thought with his talent that now a move to Europe was perfect for him. You never know what the options are, obviously every player has to evaluate what the situation is, what the finances are, and what the opportunities are, but I think a player like him has to be in Europe, has to be testing himself, has to be pushing to be the best that he can be. Even if it's a league like the Championship or Holland or some of these that aren't the Premier Leagues, the best way to create a stepping stone to get there is to have a bit on your resume that shows you had a year or year in half in Europe, playing for clubs that are competing to be in the UCL or are in the UCL. Then you can showcase your talents. We've talked a lot on this show about players that are testing themselves and putting themselves in over their heads -- Pepi is a good example - and being rewarded for it. I find it a bit of a shame, but each player's situation is a little different."

Factor in Johnny Cardoso moving to Real Betis and Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic being set to sign for the Colorado Rapids and it is an interesting time for USMNT-related transfers.

🏆 Domestic cup bonanza

This weekend is a big one across a number of domestic cups with the FA Cup, Copa del Rey and Coupe de France all playing over the next few days. English soccer considers the "magic of the cup" to be sacred, although upsets do not happen quite as readily as they do in other European countries such as France where non-professional sides making deep runs is not unheard of -- it is in fact more or less the norm.

This weekend's FA Cup games have a glamorous feel to them, though, with Newcastle vs. Sunderland in the Tyne Wear derby first up on Saturday. Then on Sunday, Arsenal are at home to Liverpool in a clash between two of the Premier League's title contenders which will see one giant name knocked out in just the third round proper. Elsewhere in Europe, Real Madrid and Barcelona both have fourth tier opponents in Spain with Arandina and Barbastro respectively out to send shockwaves through the Spanish soccer hierarchy. There is also US Revel from the sixth tier of French soccer who play at amateur level and celebrated their draw against PSG as if it were a cup final victory. An upset of Kylian Mbappe and his Parisien teammates would be an even greater story and party for the team from Haute-Garonne if they pull it off. Buckle up for one of the most fun weekends of the year when the form book can and will go out of the window in some of these matchups.

💵 Best bet

Serie A: Torino vs. Napoli, Sunday, 9 a.m.

💰 THE PICK: Napoli win and both teams to score (+450) -- A big one for Napoli as they try to close the gap on the European places. Torino are firmly midtable but there is not much between the two sides heading into this one which Walter Mazzarri's side need to win. Victor Osimhen is Africa Cup of Nations-bound and will be a miss so Partenopei need to learn to start picking up points in the trickier games while missing key personnel. A draw would not be a huge surprise, but both teams to score with Napoli winning at the end sounds about right.

