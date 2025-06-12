U.S. men's national team attacker Christian Pulisic said it was wrong for former players to question his commitment to the squad after he decided to skip the Concacaf Gold Cup, a choice that has received increased attention because of criticism from retired star Landon Donovan.

Over the weekend, Donovan accused players who were not on the Gold Cup roster of taking "a vacation" rather than competing for the national team and that the move "pisses me off." He did not mention any players by name but the comment seemed directed at Pulisic, who opted out of this summer's competition after playing 100-plus games for club and country over the last two years. U.S. Soccer described the decision in May as one that would allow Pulisic to "get the rest he needs" in the final year before the 2026 World Cup.

Pulisic joined CBS Sports Golazo Network's Call It What You Want on Thursday to explain the reasoning behind his decision, as well as address the criticism he has faced.

'I try to stay away from it'

"I try to stay away from it as much as I can," Pulisic said before making a concession that comments from celebrated players like Donovan are hard to ignore.

"I mean, when it comes to those guys, I guess it is tough because I looked up to those guys growing up. Some of those guys were my idols and I respect them so much as players and it's tough, especially when some of them as well privately, the way they talk to me and the way they clearly want to show support and be a friend and everything and then it goes and then they say something slightly different publicly and that's fine. Does it hurt me? Am I surprised by it? I don't know, not really. People are always going to have their opinions but in the end, I'm focused on how am I going to better myself, what can I do for bettering myself and ultimately the best thing for the team and that's what I do."

Donovan was 'out of line'

Though he accepted that criticism can come with the territory of being a professional athlete, he believes it is unfair to question his dedication to the national team.

"You can talk about my performances, whatever you want, but to question my commitment, especially towards the national team, in my opinion, that's way out of line but that's how it is," Pulisic added. "People forget really quickly and I'm sure once I'm back with the national team, I hope once I'm back with the national team, I can play again and score a goal and win a game and people will forget all about this quickly. You know how things go."

Why the rest was needed

"Towards the second half and towards the end of the season, my body started talking to me. I started to think what is going to be best for me leading into next year going into the World Cup. Was that to play eight more games and then get no rest at all and go straight into preseason, and then grind another year and go straight into the World Cup? That's not what I thought was best for my body," Pulisic said.

Unity over division

Pulisic never mentioned Donovan by name but he was critical of the narrative that has played out over the course of the week, arguing that it created unnecessary friction inside the USMNT's landscape.

"I just don't understand why so many people are so big on just wanting to give out these takes when they've been through tough moments themselves," Pulisic said. "I don't understand the idea of wanting to divide this fanbase against the players, against the team and bring a negative light over it in any way but we tend to do that a lot and it doesn't make sense to me but truly, I don't let it affect me that much."

Not being allowed to play the two friendlies

Pulisic said he asked to play the two friendlies but not the Gold Cup, and coach Mauricio Pochettino would not grant that wish.

"I did want to be a part of at least the two friendlies. I did speak with the coaches and I asked and I wanted to be part of the team in whatever capacity I could," he said. "And they said no, they said they only wanted one roster. That's the coach's decision, I fully respect that. I didn't understand it but it is what it is. I wanted to be a part of that but that's just the way things went. I had to make the best decision for myself, and in the long run for my team, even though clearly some people haven't seen it that way."

Little talking with Poch?

Pulisic admitted that the dynamic of the relationship with Pochettino is a bit different than it has been with other coaches, and without being critical, he said they are on the same page.

"We had one phone call where we discussed everything. He understood kind of where I was coming from. That's as much conversation as I've had with him, we haven't continued to talk and everything. But I'm supporting the team, I want the best for this team, truly. I think it's a great opportunity for some players that are coming in as well and also some faces that have been around. It's a great opportunity for them and I'm only wishing them the best," he sad.

On the dedication he has shown

"I've never missed a game or anything in all my years in national team due to anything but an injury. I want to be there at all times, sometimes you have to make decisions. I wanted to be there for the two [friendlies] after the season as well, " he said.

"Just for me, playing potentially eight games and getting no rest at all when my body was feeling the way I did, I just felt like it could be a risk and I had to make the best decision. Does it surprise me? Honestly, nothing does anymore. Everyone has their opinion. I didn't think that it would become what it has become. I guess that's why I wanted to come on here, and not defend myself, because I don't feel like I owe it to people. I'm living my life and I have to make decisions for myself and for my teams and that's just how it goes. It has definitely become something bigger and people have made it bigger than it needs to be."

Supporting the USMNT from afar

"I'm taking a break physically from doing all those kinds of things, but I always tune in. If I'm not there, I'm their biggest supporter. I'm always watching," he said.

"The results have been tough for sure. It was difficult to watch the last game. It hurts. There's some promising things that we can take from it. Going into Gold Cup, we can still be excited and want to support this team. In these games, there've been some changes, some new faces. It's not easy for guys to step in and do an amazing job and expect great results right away. That's not how it is. Of course it's been tough, and I wish I could be there and help in any way that I can and be part of the team. But that's what it is."

USMNT not caring?

"The only other thing that frustrates me is this narrative that people wanna create that 'we don't care.' In my opinion that can just be a lazy take, like you can always say that. But we're playing against a Panama team that, for example, had a game plan and they executed a game plan. We couldn't find the goals that we needed, and then they scored in the last minute. It seems to me not the best take ever. I don't see a group of guys out there, especially when I'm out there playing…we don't step out there and not give 100%. It's not something that we do. We all want it so bad. And sometimes it's not just a matter of caring. I don't always agree with that" he said.

"Just to say 'these guys don't care' and 'bring guys that have pride.' That's not really the answer. And there's a lot more to a soccer game that you need to do to win and care. I think a lot of us care."