Christian Pulisic showed once again on Saturday against Como he's the best player of AC Milan, as the U.S International scored his 15th goal of the season, matching his goal total from his impressive first season at the Italian club. Despite a disappointing season for the Rossoneri, Pulisic spoke to DAZN and said "yes" when asked if Milan were the club of his life.

However, with 11 games to go until the end of the Serie A season, it's unlikely that the Rossoneri will play Champions League soccer next season while the club will probably appoint a third manager in less than one year at the end of the current spell. AC Milan will also face city rivals Inter in the Coppa Italia semifinals next month, their last chance to win another trophy this season after winning the Supercoppa Italiana against their rivals.

After the game, Pulisic said, "This club gives me so much confidence and it's a pleasure to be here every day. I want to stay here. We want to end up in the top four. It's difficult to isolate from the rumors about a new manager. We hear these things, it's not easy to play with these voices. But the important thing is to take every day as the right training."

"The motivation is there. It will be difficult, very difficult to get into the Champions League. We have to take it day by day and game by game. We want to win the next one against Napoli."

Multiple reports suggest the American international is set to sign a new deal until the summer of 2029, while his current deal is due up in two years at the end of the 2026-27 season.

