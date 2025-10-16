Christian Pulisic's withdrawal against Australia could see him miss a month due to injury, according to ESPN. United States men's national team manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that it was a hamstring injury following the 2-1 victory but stated that Pulisic would undergo scans to determine the severity of the injury while also heading back to Milan early, but that has yet to happen due to Pulisic's return to Italy being delayed, according to the report.

Pulisic has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Milan this season, with six goals and two assists in all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri's team. Missing any time would be a big blow for Milan, while a month would impact both their upcoming matches and the USMNT. Milan will face Fiorentina, Pisa, Atalanta, and Parma during that period, while the USMNT square off against Paraguay and Uruguay during the November international break.

Pulisic was withdrawn in the 31st minute of the victory against Australia, but the USMNT were able to fight back and win with two goals from Haji Wright, but any extended absence would be a cause for concern. Pochettino's squad is beginning to find their footing, and the more time that they spend with their talisman, the better for team chemistry. Since a scan has yet to be done to determine the severity of the injury, this is a timeframe that could change, but the early rumbles aren't great.

After experiencing plenty of criticism due to his decision to miss the Concacaf Gold Cup to protect his body after a long season, Pulisic was off to a strong start, which could be derailed by this injury. Considering his importance to both club and country, this is a situation where extra precautions should be taken with the American to ensure that he's in the best condition possible ahead of a long season and the 2026 World Cup.