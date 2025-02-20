It has been a noisy week for AC Milan and U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic after the Rossoneri's elimination from the UEFA Champions League playoffs against Feyenoord on Tuesday. Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Thursday morning that there was tension between the USMNT star and Portuguese manager Sergio Conceicao, stating that Pulisic had also asked to leave the club in case the manager was confirmed for the next season.

A few hours after the report, Pulisic issued a joint statement through the official social media channels of the club and denied the rumours.

"I have never argued with the coach and I have never asked to leave. I am very happy at Milan and I want to continue wearing this shirt. Reading these lies is unacceptable, but let's all continue to remain united and fight together on the pitch, for the club and for our fans."

Pulisic has had one of the best seasons of his career so far as he scored 12 goals in all competitions, but the last month has been challenging for the American and for the whole team in general, especially after the European elimination. The former Chelsea winger was part of the starting 11 against Feyenoord in both legs of the playoff while Conceicao is currently trying to find the best tactical system to fit Pulisic with Rafael Leao, Joao Felix and Santiago Gimenez all at the same time.

Despite the difficult moment, the words coming directly from the player and the club at the same time are definitely a big statement against the rumors, but the real response need to arrive on the pitch as the Rossoneri are now only competing for a spot in the top four of the Serie A table and the Coppa Italia.