Milan's 1-0 victory over Lazio Friday didn't come without its fair share of drama with Noah Okafor netting the winner in the 88th minute, but there was also a brawl that broke out in stoppage time. Adam Marusic and Matteo Guendouzi were both red-carded due to their involvement in a coming together to end the match. Guenduzi was initially sent off for a shove on American Christian Pulisic who drew multiple red cards during the game. While the U.S. men's national team star was pulling at Guendouzi during the play, that doesn't mean that a shove is an acceptable response that caused the red card. Take a look:

Following the match, Lazio fans weren't happy with Pulisic directing various horrendous insults at him on social media, including involving his family, especially because of the first red card to Luca Pellegrini. Again, Pulisic was the instigator but Pelligrini pulling Pulisic down was the offense that was carded. Winding players up is part of the game and despite this being an important match, Lazio fell into Pulisic's trap which will hurt them for multiple matches due to the suspensions.

Milan did release a statement that they stand with Pulisic due to the online abuse:

With seven goals and six assists in 25 Serie A matches, Pulisic's first season in Milan has been a strong one and they're only one point off of catching Juventus for second in the league. While it's disappointing to likely lose the Scudetto to Inter, this is a Milan team pointing in the right direction and a major reason for that has been Pulisic's play.