So far, 2026 hasn't been a kind year to Christian Pulisic. While he's a player the United States men's national team will desperately need to rely on during the World Cup, he hasn't scored for the USMNT since 2024 and is still searching for his first goal for AC Milan this calendar year. As he climbs the all-time top scorers list for his country, concern is growing over whether he can get back to his best ahead of a World Cup on home soil, where the pressure of wearing the USMNT badge will be immense.

But he doesn't appear worried about it when he was asked about the scoring slump in an interview with Time.

"Such bad questions," said Pulisic, who hasn't scored since Dec. 28, 2025. "I'm not concerned about it, man.

"I plan on scoring goals."

That confidence is echoed by his USA teammate, Weston McKennie, though it's hard not to wonder if this scoreless streak will drag on if he can't find the back of the net for Milan before the season ends.

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"I don't think any of us are worried whether he's going to be firing on all cylinders," McKennie said. "Because at the end of the day, he always wants to do his best for us, for him, for the fans, for the country. It may not be clicking for him right now. But I have no doubt it will be at the World Cup."

McKennie is right; there's no doubting Pulisic's passion for the national team. However, it's clear that this streak is getting to the Milan attacker in some ways — visible in his body language after missing a big chance, or when he forces a shot instead of making the better pass. This is a natural reaction for a player struggling to score, and it's part of why USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino played Pulisic closer to goal against Portugal in an attempt to end his drought.

While that tactical shift didn't work and the USMNT lost both of their March friendlies, the primary focus remains on building momentum ahead of the World Cup. This upcoming period will mark Pochettino's longest uninterrupted stretch with the group. As this is his first foray into international management, having a consistent squad for a month will be critical, serving almost like a club preseason. If the team's form improves heading into the tournament, no one will be dwelling on the March international break or Pulisic's lack of goals.

"At the end of the day, if we go in and have a good World Cup, it'll be all forgotten," Pulisic says. "Everyone will talk about how great we do. That's just the way things go."

Pulisic has three games remaining in the Serie A season at home against Atalanta, away at Genoa, and at home against Cagliari, all of which you can watch on Paramount+. This gives him a few more chances to end the club season with another goal to his name as Milan push for Champions League qualification. If he can't get off the mark by then, the USMNT still have friendlies against Senegal and Germany before the World Cup. However, the sooner Pulisic can find the back of the net, the better.