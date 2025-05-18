It was one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of the club, as AC Milan failed to qualify for European soccer next season. After losing 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico of Rome against AS Roma, the team coached by Sergio Conceicao won't officially make it into the top six, valid for a spot in the next UEFA competitions, as the Rossoneri also lost the Coppa Italia final against Bologna on May 14, missing out on a spot in the UEFA Europa League during the 2025-26 season.

It has been a disappointing season for the club owned by the RedBird group led by American businessman Gerry Cardinale, especially after the decisions made in the summer 2024, when club CEO Giorgio Furlani and RedBird advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided to appoint former Lille coach Paulo Fonseca instead of, for example, Antonio Conte, who is now close to leading Napoli to their fourth Serie A title. After a disappointing start to the season, AC Milan decided to sack Fonseca on December 29 and appointed former FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao as the new manager. One week after he was officially unveiled, the new manager led the team to win the Supercoppa Italiana final after an exciting comeback in the second half against Inter, but it was the only positive aspect of his spell at the club.

While the team struggled to make positive results in the league, AC Milan were also knocked out by Feyenoord in the playoffs of the UEFA Champions League before the knockout stage. Conceicao's side had their last smile of the season after winning 3-0 against city rivals Inter in the Coppa Italia's semifinal second leg, but then lost to Bologna 1-0 in the final played in Rome last week.

While the club is still looking to appoint a sporting director to lead the club starting from the summer of 2025, Conceicao is expected to leave the club in the coming days, underlining the big disappointment of the 2024-25 season when AC Milan hired two managers in less than 11 months.