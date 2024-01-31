Gio Reyna is set to join Nottingham Forest before the January transfer window closes on a loan deal until the end of the current season, according to multiple reports.

The USMNT international is due to undergo his medical at the City Ground this Wednesday with Borussia Dortmund set to allow Reyna to leave Signal Iduna Park.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The 21-year-old has been looking for increased minutes with the Bundesliga side and a number of European clubs had showed interest this winter window including French pair Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco.

Spanish clubs Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Villarreal also looked as did Forest's fellow EPL outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers -- one of current boss Nuno Espirito Santo's former clubs.

Reyna's minutes have been well below expectation this season and agent Jorge Mendes has been trying to fix that all January either on a loan or permanent deal but most interested clubs favored the temporary option.

The American is under contract until 2025 but has his place in the U.S. team to consider ahead of Copa America on home soil this summer.

Don't miss an episode of Call It What You Want where Jimmy Conrad, Jesse Marsch and Charlie Davies talk all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States.

It is unclear if Forest will have a purchase option in the loan deal for Reyna but Dortmund have been open to letting him leave at the right price which is over $16 million and ESPN suggests that a buy option is part of the deal.

Forest are expected to let Orel Mangala join Olympique Lyonnais permanently which will help to create space for Reyna in the squad.