United States men's national team and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was the target of racial abuse after Sunday's 2-0 win against Parma, his club said. McKennie came on as a substitute in the 89th minute, and after the match, he was training with teammates when the incident took place, according to Juventus.

Juve released the following statement on social media:

This evening, at the end of the match against Parma, Weston McKennie was subjected to discriminatory, racist remarks by some individuals in the away section, while he was training on the pitch with his teammates who had not taken part in the game. Juventus strongly condemns this incident and any form of racism, and will ensure full cooperation with the sporting justice authorities to identify those responsible.

Just last year, Juventus launched an investigation into accusations of racist chants against the USMNT midfielder after Lazio fans allegedly abused him during a Coppa Italia match. In that incident, a video emerged on social media appearing to show the American midfielder being targeted by fans making monkey sounds as he walked on the side of the pitch following his late substitution.

A week ago, a Liverpool fan was arrested following racial abuse of Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo in a Premier League contest.