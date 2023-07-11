The United States fought back to defeat Canada on penalties to advance to the semifinals of the Gold Cup but just like their opening draw against Jamaica, it was a time that showed that this team still struggles against top Concacaf opposition. Given the unfamiliarity around B.J. Callaghan's roster, some mistakes are to be expected, but the team was quite lucky to win despite Canada not having many chances of their own. It took a wild own goal to force penalties and with Panama next up, it's another tie where the midfield could have similar issues as Adalberto Carrasquilla has been having an amazing tournament in the center of the park.

With that, it's a good time to look at some of the stock of players who took part in the Canada match:

Stock down: Jalen Neal

Almost conceding an own goal in the first half, Neal's distribution wasn't up to par for the young defender. Matches like this one are great learning experiences for young players like him but if everyone is fit, keeping things calm at the back could be a reason to start Matt Miazga and Miles Robinson together against Panama. The future is quite bright for Neal and his play in possession was a large reason why the USMNT were able to push so high up the pitch against smaller Concacaf sides but some of those strengths can become weaknesses against teams with experience.

Stock up: Brandon Vazquez

Scoring his third goal in Gold Cup play after coming off the bench, the dangerous feel that something will happen is present each time that Vazquez features. Always floating into space, playing Vazquez alongside Jesus Ferreira seems to be the optimal solution for opening teams up. With Ferreira starting each match so far and also playing 120 minutes versus Canada, that may be a way to close out the Panama match rather than start it so that Callaghan can give his striker a rest. The duo have a good understanding of playing alongside each other, something that can help create a true strike rotation.

Stock up: DeJuan Jones

Vazquez's goal can't be mentioned without also including Jones' dime of an assist. Relentless from left back, Jones may have become the primary backup to Antonee Robinson if he can continue this form. Able to defend while also popping up in the box, he knows when to get into attacking spots and what to do once he's there. Realistically, both fullbacks have been great during this tournament as Bryan Reynolds has also shined but when Sergino Dest is both the starting right back and primary backup at left back, there's more room for Jones to break into the team currently.

Stock down: Alex Zendajas

For all of his good defensive work on the wing, Zendajas' lack of attacking returns has left much to be desired so far during the Gold Cup. Still a talented player, it seems like he needs more creative players around him to function which helps to take attention away from the good runs that he can make. Cade Cowell has been dynamic when he comes on but looking to shoot first and pass second, he can cause the attack to be imbalanced at times depending on who is alongside him. With that, it makes the most sense for Cristian Roldan to start the match versus Panama on the wing as others can help change the tide later in the match.

Stock up: Gianluca Busio

Still figuring out his exact position, Busio has shown why he isn't a true defensive midfielder with his runs into the box during the tournament. Forcing the own goal to send the match to penalties, Busio's impact was felt the most amid a midfield that was mostly lacking on the day. Busio needs a move where he can get more playing time as it's just not helping at Venezia in Serie B but the potential is there.

Stock up: Matt Turner

Not that Turner's stock can go much higher but his work in the penalty shootout was immaculate to preserve the victory. He didn't have much to do in net during the match and was let down by his defenders on Jacob Shaffelburg's goal but Turner has been the man for the team in big moments. No matter what his situation is at Arsenal, it'll take a special performance from another keeper to unseat Matt Turner as the USMNT number one between the sticks.