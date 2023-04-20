The United States and Mexico played to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night in Arizona, extending USA's unbeaten run over Mexico to five games, but it took an 81st-minute goal from Jesus Ferreira to get that done after the team struggled to contain El Tri. Looking to figure out his roster for upcoming Nations League and Gold Cup rosters, interim head coach Anthony Hudson saw some good and some bad during the match but who may have improved their stock in the match?

Stock Up: James Sands

After seeing his loan cut short at Rangers and returning to Major League Soccer, Sands has a point to prove to show that he belongs in the picture with the national team. Starring in the league, that confidence showed facing Mexico. Sands is a versatile midfielder who has been plugged into defense and was able to slide into a back three during the match to allow DeAndre Yedlin and Sergino Dest to push up and score the eventual equalizer. It's a valuable skill to make that adjustment in game and it shows why Sands is highly regarded as he may have already earned his Gold Cup spot.

Stock Down: Aaron Long

A key part of this camp is how World Cup holdovers performed. In theory, they should be expected to be the reliable base that the team can pivot around. That was the case for Long's partner Walker Zimmerman but when it came to Long's performance, he left much to be desired. This team needs a healthy Miles Robinson and when figuring out who his backup will be, an opportunity has opened for other center backs in the pool such as Mark McKenzie. Tim Ream may not make the next World Cup due to age and with more performances like this, Long won't be there either.

Stock Up: Cade Cowell

Cowell had a mixed night but that's when it's important to remember that he is only 19 years old. A player who got into space but just made the wrong decisions, these are things that can be cleaned up with time. What's important is that Cowell had the confidence to drive at Mexico and with the U-20 World Cup upcoming and him getting playing time for his club, Cowell will be able to improve by leaps and bounds over the next few months. With a breakout season with the San Jose Earthquakes, he could even be in for a move although stability is what should be most important at this stage of Cowell's career.

Stock Down: Anthony Hudson

After a strong Nations League group stage, it's time to address the elephant in the room that the USMNT have been treading water since the World Cup. U.S. Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone announced that a sporting director would be coming "soon" which would hopefully be followed by a head coach but that can't come soon enough. In games where the USMNT are more athletic than their opposition, Hudson's lack of tactics hasn't mattered because he can tell the team to play free and with nothing to lose, but the Mexico side that this team drew against was nowhere near their best squad yet struggled against them.

While the USMNT also didn't have their best players available, there was no lack of experience on the pitch and the team was played off the pitch. Hudson made important adjustments which helped but his setup to begin the match wasn't good enough. This is a team without a direction due to the lack of a long-term solution in key decision-making roles and that's something that needs to change.