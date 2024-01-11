With Brandon Vazquez's move from FC Cincinnati to Monterrey now complete and Cade Cowell's move to Chivas drawing closer, a busy January is taking shape for the United States men's national team. Gregg Berhalter has also named his January camp roster for a friendly against Slovenia on Jan. 20 to kick off the next chapter of building for the World Cup in 2026. There are plenty of stops before 2026 such as the Olympics, Copa America and Nations League semifinals but they're all part of building toward the larger picture of making noise in two and a half years.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The transfers, form among players, and club situations have led to fluid movement among the depth options for the national team which is why it's a good time to look at who is trending in what direction.

Stock down: Miles Robinson

Miles Robinson seemed destined to move to Europe and while signing for FC Cincinnati as a free agent won't stop him from doing that, it could mean that he isn't able to push himself enough to be an established starter in 2024. The quality of attacks within Major League Soccer is rising but center backs need to clash with the world's best whenever possible to hone their skills. Doing that in a top league would mean that Robinson would be ready for the step up in competition that he can see on the international stage when there is less time to make decisions and mistakes loom larger than in league play. Robinson will still be able to improve with Cincinnati but only time will tell if it's to a level that can get the USMNT on a deep run at Copa America.

Stock up: Weston McKennie

After a poor spell on loan at Leeds United, Weston McKennie seemed destined to leave Juventus but sometimes a door that seems closed still has a way to be opened. Fast forward to January and Juventus are only two points off Inter for the Serie A lead with McKennie having 19 appearances and two assists. At his best when he's enjoying his soccer, this version of McKennie is critical both to his club and to the national team performing. McKennie can be one of the most unpredictable members of the USMNT turning up where he's least expected and it's wonderful for scoring and setting up goals.

Stock down: Folarin Balogun

This isn't to say that Folarin Balogun has been bad since his move to Monaco but he's also not the same striker that he was who scored 21 Ligue 1 goals at Reims at the moment. In league play, Balogun has still been involved in a goal every other game but with two missed penalties this season, Balogun could easily have better numbers. Expectations were sky high for this move which has still been great for him but when the 22-year-old is looking to put together consecutive strong seasons for the first time in his career, he'll need to put in better performances during the back half of the season. Still performing for the USMNT with three goals in only eight caps, this isn't poor from Balogun at all but when expectations are so high, his stock still took a small hit.

Stock up: Chris Richards

Chris Richards may not be a defensive midfielder but he's now getting consistent time at the position for Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson. It will only help Richards improve his reading of the game and passing ability but his defensive abilities and range have shined in the role. Able to keep up with some of the fastest players on the pitch, the experience is wonderful for Richards to grow. He still has all his defensive instincts when at center back and if this is what Hodgson has to do to get his best XI on the pitch, it speaks volumes about the talent that Richards has that him out of position is still a better choice in midfield than a natural midfielder.

Stock neutral: Sergino Dest

Dest would be one of the biggest winners of any player in the USMNT pool if not for the pesky red card that he picked up against Trinidad & Tobago. Playing consistent soccer after a lost 2022-23 season, Dest is showing that he is still a dominant force going forward and that his defense is improving but it can't be ignored that he'll miss the first game of the Nations League semifinal, putting his teammates in a bad spot. How Dest makes up for that could be critical for this national team future. He must keep is cool.