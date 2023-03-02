Folarin Balogun is one of European soccer's hottest properties at present with 16 goals and one assist from 25 appearances across all competitions with Stade de Reims. On loan in Ligue 1 from Premier League leaders Arsenal, the 21-year-old is interesting not just clubs but national teams too with the New York City-born hotshot eligible for the U.S. men's national team and Nigeria. Balogun has represented England at the under-21 level but competition is fierce and the FIFA 2026 World Cup in North America could influence any potential decision.

Balogun is not the only success story at Reims' Stade Auguste Delaune, though, with head coach Will Still also attracting plenty of attention of late thanks to an impressive start to life as boss. The Belgium-born Englishman has Les Rouges et Blancs on a 15-game unbeaten streak since he moved up from assistant to replace Oscar Garcia back in mid-October. Seven of those 15 matches have been wins which actually has Still's side just one point shy of being on UEFA Champions League qualification pace despite their current midtable berth.

Reims' only defeat so far under Still came against Toulouse in the Coupe de France and Balogun has been particularly prolific since Still's appointment with nine goals and counting. One element of the manager's impressive rise that has caught attention -- aside from his love for the video game franchise Football Manager -- is the fact that he does not yet hold a UEFA Pro license. Because of this, Reims are fined just over $26,500 per game that Still oversees in Ligue 1 until he completes his qualifications this summer.

In financial terms, the Champagne club's current 15-game undefeated run is worth just under $400,000 in fees. Timely then that UD Almeria's Mali international El Bilal Toure scored his sixth goal since signing from Reims last summer with a powerful finish in the recent 1-0 win over Barcelona. Not only was it his new club's first-ever win over Barca, but the fact that he scored more than five times in his debut season is expected to bring Reims just over $1 million extra as part of the deal structure.

That is enough to cover Still's fines for this campaign so the Championnat outfit's gamble can be considered a success already. Perhaps partly inspired by this and Franck Haise's impressive work with Champions League hopefuls RC Lens, more and more clubs are starting to look at interim solutions when they need to change head coach. OGC Nice's Didier Digard is a good example as he has Les Aiglons upwardly mobile with six wins and two draws from an unbeaten run of eight.

The 36-year-old interim will see out at least the rest of this season at Allianz Riviera and could yet lead the INEOS-backed club to European qualification as they sit seventh within five points of fifth. Digard took over after the dismissal of Lucien Favre following a demoralizing Coupe de France giant killing at the hands of semiprofessional third-tier side Le Puy Foot. Last week, they were beating AS Monaco 3-0 at Stade Louis II to take the bragging rights in the Cote d'Azur derby on the Riviera and have a real shot at UEFA Europa Conference League success.

Still's Reims have gotten impressive results against the big boys too with Balogun scoring a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw away at Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Soccer coaching is a family affair too given that Will's brother Edward is also a head coach in Belgium with Qatar-owned and Aspire Zone Foundation-linked KAS Eupen. A West Ham United boyhood fan, Will could follow in Chelsea boss Graham Potter's footsteps in making his reputation abroad before a Premier League move.

However, if Balogun keeps scoring and Reims remain unbeaten, there could yet be European soccer in the Champagne region next term. The club was put on the map in the 1950s and 1960s by late pair Just Fontaine and Raymond Kopa and has only enjoyed a very brief UEFA Europa League return in 2020. Their current form could yet aid a late push that could continue this unexpected success story out of France.