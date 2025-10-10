Happy Friday! World Cup qualifying is back in full swing, and while Concacaf will be among the federations taking center stage, later tonight, the United States men's national team will play a high-level friendly against Ecuador. I'm Chuck Booth and I'm here to get you primed for that and a weekend of qualifiers around the world.

🇺🇸 The USMNT prepare to face Ecuador

The USMNT will continue their run of facing tough competition ahead of the World Cup by hosting Ecuador in Austin. Mauricio Pochettino has a roster that won't include Tyler Adams and Sergino Dest, but with the return of Weston McKennie, this is still one that looks closer to a first team squad than some of the experimental rosters that the Argentine has called in the past, but it's still a time that he can test new players and look to build on what was a successful end to the September international window which saw them defeat Japan.

This isn't a time where the team is focused on the players who aren't here, which defender Chris Richards noted when talking about the missing Adams. If this were the World Cup, there could be moments where others have to step up due to injuries and stake their own claims to spots.

Richards: "It's a team sport so I think we always have this next man up type mindset. We love Tyler, we miss Tyler, but somebody's got to pick up his spot while he's not here and it's also their chance to earn a starting spot when he is here, so that's kind of how we've all looked at it. If you're not in camp, regardless of what the reason is, it's another guy's chance to earn a spot and it's going to be very competitive."

Pochettino has continued to stress that no one is guaranteed a spot on the World Cup roster, and just because a player may not be on this roster doesn't mean that they won't have a shot, so strong performances in this window will be something that he's watching. Ecuador and Australia have both qualified for the World Cup and will provide stern tests which the USMNT still need in order to prove that they can consistently get past competent opposition. Ecuador's defense is among the best in the world and struggling with that could see shifts in the attackers moving forward. It may be a cycle where the USMNT doesn't have to go through World Cup qualification, but that doesn't mean that these games aren't meaningful.

🌎 World Cup qualification is closing in

Around the world, more teams are punching their tickets to the World Cup by the day, with 19 teams already confirmed for the party in 2026.

UEFA could see its first qualifiers during this window as European sides Croatia, France, Slovakia, Switzerland, England, Norway, and Portugal could all secure qualification during the October international window. That could make for quite a 2026 World Cup where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are truly passing the torch to the next generation with Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe all present. There's still work to be done, but it's not a true World Cup without the leading stars of the game, and 2026 seems poised to deliver on that front.

In Africa, another story is being written as Cape Verde could become the second smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup with a population of 524,877, as CAF qualifying is taking shape. Iceland would be the only smaller nation to have been represented on FIFA's biggest stage. Egypt and Tunisia have already joined Morocco as qualifiers from Africa.

Concacaf qualifying may not include the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but that offers an opportunity for nations like Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Panama to be North American representatives. All the action can be found on Paramount+ on a Friday, which will see Curacao host Jamaica and El Salvador host Panama. Panama are already two points off Suriname's lead in Group A so failing to defeat El Salvador could make things interesting for Los Canales. Haiti already picked up a massive victory to take control of Group C, as the three group winners will all secure automatic qualification, something that would be significant for smaller nations in the region.

🔗 Top Stories

🇺🇸 Preparing for the USMNT: Here's a look at keys to victory for Pochettino's men on Friday in Austin as well as a look at how they could line up. Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson could be gametime decisions, so there's quite a bit to consider leading into the match as Pochettino looks to

🦘Strange decisions: USMNT star Christian Pulisic calls Serie A's decision to play Milan vs. Como in Australia, "a strange one."

🟡🔵 Loss of an icon: Boca Juniors manager Miguel Angel Russo died at 69, and tributes poured in from the global soccer community.

🐻More NFL x NWSL crossovers: Boston Legacy's ownership group grows with the addition of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. The club is slated to kick off NWSL play in 2026.

