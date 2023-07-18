Coming off a season during which quite a few key U.S. men's national team players didn't get adequate playing time with their clubs, it has been a summer of movement for some. While some players like Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Folarian Balogun are still waiting for moves of their own, we've already seen Brenden Aaronson to Union Berlin, Ricardo Pepi to PSV, Christian Pulisic to Milan and even Tim Weah to Juventus.

But with the moves all happening swiftly, now is a good time to take a look at how each player fits with their new club with our USMNT transfer grades.

Christian Pulisic to Milan: A

Pulisic is a player who has been trying to find a way out of Chelsea since last season and was finally granted his wish in a move to Milan. With offers from Lyon and Milan, Italy became a clear destination for Pulisic and it's not just because of the offer of Champions League soccer. There, Pulisic will have the opportunity to play as a central attacking midfielder in support of Rafael Leao instead of playing as a winger or even a wing back. Playing for the national team, Pulisic may begin in a wide position but he cuts inside to create chances and score goals which he'll be able to replicate in Milan.

Only 24, Pulisic will get to enter his prime in Milan and help the club transition through a rebuild while still competing in Serie A. While it can be good to join teams that are already title contenders, this is a good mix of pressure and a team ready to compete to make sure that he's in top form for upcoming international tournaments while also getting the experience of a third global league under his belt.

Brenden Aaronson to Union Berlin: INC

Aaronson going on loan from the Championship at Leeds United to the Champions League with Union Berlin is quite the glow-up for Aaronson. While he started off his time in the Premier League well with Leeds, Aaronson ended up coming off the bench by the end of the season. While the relegation race is never a great time to fit in players who aren't used to the Premier League, this is still quite a move to get off of his past season. Aaronson does already have UCL experience with RB Salzburg which will help as this is Union Berlin's first foray into Europe's top continental competition.

Where this move gets interesting is where Urs Fischer sees Aaronson's best position with the club. Able to play as a winger, central midfielder or central attacking midfielder, Aaronson can provide a team with a flexible way of transitioning without needing to make substitutes. But at some point, Aaronson could need to specialize at one of those positions to take his career to the next level. For now, playing time is the goal and he'll get that in Germany but in another pressure-filled situation, this is where it will come down to what he makes of it.

Tim Weah to Juventus: B

While Weah is a winger for the national team, this is a move where he could become a full-time wing back in Turin. Having already dealt with a club in turmoil due to Lille's financial issues over the years after winning Ligue 1, it does seem like Juventus' current fines and self-exclusion from European play won't weigh on Weah but the general instability is where things get murky. On paper, it's a great move where Weah slots in and can help Juve climb back to the top of Serie A due to Juan Cuadrado departing but Juventus are a fickle team.

One day they could see Weah as the starter, the next they could be replacing him with a 35-year-old. Even Max Allegri may not finish the season as the manager of the club as it feels like any day he could depart, especially if Juventus had the money to buy out his contract. Weah's mentality will certainly be tested in Turin which could make him a stronger player but as long as he can hold down a starting spot, this is a move that could work quite well.

Ricardo Pepi to PSV: C

Pepi's disaster spell to FC Augsburg is finally over with him signing a long-term contract with PSV. Similarly to Aaronson, Pepi ran into the wall of integrating into a team fighting to avoid relegation but never recovered from it. A spell at FC Groningen helped Pepi regain his confidence and attract the interest of PSV where Pepi will continue the trend of United States internationals who have a chance at a Champions League spot, but it remains to be seen what his exact role will be at PSV.

Clearly a player who needs consistent minutes, Pepi will work to become a starter but it he comes off the bench, it could be a transfer that sets him back even with it being a league that he's comfortable in.

He did score in his friendly debut though. So, so far, so good.