Now that the transfer window is officially over let's take a look back at how some Americans have faired. It has been quite a transfer window for United States internationals with many sealing moves to Champions League clubs or at least places where they can earn significant playing time. From Christian Pulisic's bid to become king of Milan to Brenden Aaronson moving to Union Berlin, to Tyler Adams returning to the Premier League as a Cherry. Not mention PSV which added a trio of Americans. Even Folarin Balogun has found a permanent home in Monaco among so many other players moving. After a wild window, let's take a look at how some of the moves project for the USMNT internationals:

Folarin Balogun to Monaco: B+

While RB Leipzig and Inter Milan may have been more appealing destinations overall, Monaco are a strong side that needs someone alongside Takumi Minamino to finish their chances which Balogun can do just fine. Returning to France and a league that he knows, Balogun has a home where he can play against strong teams and keep his scoring touch fresh for national team matches. The tough thing in France is that after Paris Saint-Germain, there is quite a quality drop-off in the league when it comes to the level of competition, but minutes are more important than anything for Balogun at 22 years old. If he can succeed at this stop, either the club will qualify for Champions League or his next move will ensure that he's a Champions League mainstay.

Christian Pulisic to Milan: A

After getting a first look of Pulisic in Milan, there's so much to like. He already has two goals for the club, has started all three games that he has been available for and is on the right track to become a hero in Milan. Enjoying his soccer at a club that has a clear role for him, Milan is a great place for Pulisic to enter his prime and they're also among the top contenders for the Scudetto this season. There isn't more to ask for for someone in Pulisic's situation, especially when he's still only 24 years old and has played for some of the top clubs in the world. It's early yet, but this could be a great home for Pulisic for years to come.

Yunus Musah to Milan: INC

While Musah needed to leave a bad situation at Valencia, Milan's hot start to the season means that he has yet to start a match to so far. While the host start has been great for keeping Pulisic in the squad, each win that Milan picks up only delays Musah's first start. He has one appearance for 24 minutes in three matches, which could mean he'll have to wait for Champions League or Copa Italia rotation to get his shot. He's a young player who needs to improve on his decision-making in attacking areas, so needing to fight for a place in the lineup isn't a bad thing for Musah, but it could also lead to a situation where he isn't an automatic starter for the United States men's national team, especially given that USMNT teammate Luca De La Torre has started three of Celta Vigo's first four matches. Of course, progress isn't linear for young players, but Musah has the talent to become a top midfielder in the world in the right situation, the question is, will Milan be that situation.

Tyler Adams to Bournemouth: C

Adams is in a weird spot, after already making a top move to RB Leipzig, moves to Leeds United, and now Bournemouth feel like steps back despite them making him a starter in the Premier League. A critical player for club and country, Adams will be fine wherever he goes, and it's less about the move than what he makes of it. The Cherries are unlikely to qualify for a European place (to say the least) even with Adams but he's someone who it feels like should at least be with a Europa League level club. It could be a situation where Adams needs to show clubs around the world that he's healthy in order to stir up interest but it's hard to judge from the outside looking in. What's most concerning is that Bournemouth look set to be in the relegation race this year, and a couple of relegations in a row could leave Adams once again looking for a new club, which would be his fourth in four years.

Brenden Aaronson to Union Berlin: B

Talk about a glow up for Brenden Aaronson. From Premier League relegation into the Champions League with Union Berlin, this is an excellent opportunity for Aaronson in a league that should suit him. Getting to play as an attacking midfielder for Union Berlin, all signs now point to Aaronson being a starter for the club even after picking up a red card in an early match. His work rate plays well in Germany and playing behind Kevin Behrens will only help Aaronson develop his through balls which is all around excellent for supporting Balogun with the national team.

PSV adds an American trio: B

Earnie Stewart is back in the Netherlands and wasted no time putting his fingerprints all over this PSV team by adding Segino Dest, Ricardo Pepi, and Malik Tillman. While Dest has immediately come into the starting lineup and made an instant impact, Pepi and Tillman have work to do, which is just how their national team prospects are. What's important is that all three are at a club that believes in them and will be able to give them plenty of opportunities to succeed during the season.

Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest: C

I liked this move a lot more before Forest added Odysseas Vlachodimos behind Turner as an experienced keeper. As long as Turner is the starter for Forest, this is a great move and he's the number one for the national team, but how short will Steve Cooper's leash be if Turner has a bad spell of form? Vlachodimos has been one of the best keepers in the world during spells and could easily bench Turner, yet again defeating the purpose of him leaving Arsenal to begin with. While Turner is someone who is up to the challenge, creating scenarios like this are why Forest has so many transfer duds.

Tim Weah to Juventus: A

With Juventus moving Juan Cuadrado in order to accommodate Weah, this move will be what he makes of it. While it's an official move to wing back for Weah, playing that position for Lille only helped him for the national team. Now doing something similar while helping turn around Juventus, Weah can put his mark on a club. He also has a familiar face in the locker room in Weston McKennie that can help him integrate. So far Weah is in favor at his new club, starting both of the team's first two matches. Can't ask for much more than that.

Weston McKennie staying at Juventus: C

While McKennie gets a national teammate in Weah to join, all signs seemed to point to an exit from Italy for him. It didn't happen though and now, not only is McKennie stuck in Turin, but he also needs to work to get a starting role back after a disappointing spell at Leeds United. A byproduct of the national team improving is that McKennie's starting role is no longer guaranteed, which will cause Gregg Berhalter to need to make tough decisions in upcoming windows.