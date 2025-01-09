The January transfer window is open and the first American has already made a move with James Sands going from New York City FC to St. Pauli on a six-month loan. The move will be Sands' second foray into European soccer after a loan spell with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership but the NYCFC man likely won't be the only American to move during the winter transfer window. Not far behind, Brandon Vazquez is back in Major League Soccer after joining Austin FC and this window is well and truly getting underway.

2025 is a critical year for hopefuls of making the United States men's national team due to it being the final full year before the 2026 World Cup. With January camp, the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup all taking place, there will be plenty of opportunities to impress Mauricio Pochettino, but in order to do that, players will need to be in situations with their clubs to actually get a chance.

Let's take a look at some moves that have happened as well as ones that should:

Players who have moved

Jesus Ferreira from FC Dallas to Seattle Sounders: After Jordan Morris had to deputize ending last season as the starting number nine for the Sounders, they've gone out to secure a full-time option at the position in Jesus Ferreira. While Ferreira's preseason may take a little to get going due to being involved in January camp, this is an opportunity that can get him back on Pochettino's radar for the national team. After almost moving to Russia, this is a better move for Ferreira but also one that questions if he could push for more. With a stronger display last season, maybe this move isn't to Seattle but abroad, but now it's a time to make the best of the situation. Grade: C+

Brandon Vazquez from Monterrey to Austin FC: This is an intriguing move for Vazquez. After leaving MLS and FC Cincinnati, going to Monterrey was supposed to be a step up for the young forward but with German Berterame not moving to a new club, Vazquez found playing time hard to come by. In moving to Austin, he'll be the top option in attack especially with Sebastian Driussi likely on the move as well. Given how open the chances are at the nine for the USMNT, it's a massive opportunity for Vazquez, but also he's a player who feels like he should be playing European soccer by now as opposed to making a return to MLS play. Grade: B

James Sands on loan from New York City FC to FC St. Pauli: Going to a newly promoted team, Sands will have a chance to get thrown right into the pressure cooker which is a great chance for development. Only 24 there is room for Sands to grow but his spell at Rangers is a cautionary tale. Sands only made 24 league appearances during his time there struggling to establish himself as a starter. As Sands develops as a player, this could be his chance to prove that he belongs in Europe instead of Major League Soccer. While there are worse fall back options than returning to NYCFC, this spell going similarly to the Rangers one could lead to that being his future. Grade: C

Players who should move

Ricardo Pepi (PSV): A young forward who has done everything that he can with the chances that he has been given, realistically, it would be best for Pepi to stay at PSV but more than anything he needs to be starting consistently. There is a wide-open opportunity to start at the nine for the USMNT, but to grow, Pepi needs to play against guys for 90 minutes instead of coming off the bench against tired legs. If PSV decided to move on from Luuk de Jong, Pepi would be in the perfect situation but if that's not happening soon, a loan makes sense.

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls): While there's unfinished business in New York after failing to win MLS Cup, there isn't much left for Tolkin to prove in MLS. He's coming off a season where he scored two goals and assisted two more while playing strong defense. Able to play in a back five or a back four, it's a great chance for Tolkin to move to a bigger club to grow by defending against the world's best players. Given that Antonee Robinson doesn't have a backup at left back for the USMNT, it's a chance for him to cement his spot while also growing Pochettino's available depth.

Luca De La Torre (Celta Vigo): It has been a tough season for the American midfielder dealing with an ankle injury and losing his role as a starter with the club. Only featuring for 30 minutes in all competitions so far this season, he's someone who needs to play. With a style that is suited for the USMNT under Pochettino, De La Torre is someone who has a lot to gain if he can find himself in the right situation. Already having shown that he can be a contributor in a top-five league, there's no reason why De La Torre can't find a new home.

