The January transfer window is open and the first American to move was James Sands going from New York City FC to St. Pauli on a six-month loan. Since then, plenty more have moved. Brandon Vazquez is back in Major League Soccer after joining Austin FC and this window is well and truly getting underway, John Tolkin has also joined Sands in the Bundesliga following a move to Holstein Kiel, and another U.S. men's national team man is back in MLS.

2025 is a critical year for hopefuls of making the United States men's national team due to it being the final full year before the 2026 World Cup. With January camp, the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup all taking place, there will be plenty of opportunities to impress Mauricio Pochettino, but in order to do that, players will need to be in situations with their clubs to actually get a chance.

Let's take a look at some moves that have happened as well as ones that should:

Players who have moved

Luca De La Torre from Celta Vigo to San Diego FC on loan: De La Torre is a great example of why it can be good for Americans to take risks in the transfer market. Moving from Heracles to La Liga when his team got relegated, De La Torre was able to break into the starting XI and also become a regular member of the USMNT. But now that times have changed, he is struggling for regular playing time in Spain and will get to embark on a new challenge as a cornerstone of San Diego FC's roster. While the move may seem like a step back, there will be high expectations on De La Torre especially with him being coached by Mikey Varas who was also in the USMNT setup. The goal will be for the midfielder to hit the ground running and with this being a loan with a purchase option, De La Torre doesn't have to stick in MLS but it allows him a chance at a consistent home and role ahead of the 2026 World Cup. When Pochettino has been clear that players don't need to be abroad in order to earn a place in his squad, he doesn't need to be in Europe if this San Diego move goes well. Grade: B

John Tolkin from New York Red Bulls to Holstein Kiel: Another American moves to a Bundesliga side looking to stave off relegation with Tolkin heading to the 17th-placed club in the league. With nothing left to prove for the 22-year-old in MLS, this is a move that will come with a fair bit of risk but it's also one that Tolkin had to take. Previously linked to moves in Belgium, this move will give Tolkin a chance to become a regular starter in a top-five league. Given that defending is somewhere that Holstein Kiel needs to improve, if he hits the ground running, the club will have a shot at avoiding the drop, and he'll also have a great chance at becoming a USMNT regular and adding to his four caps for the national team. Grade: A

Jesus Ferreira from FC Dallas to Seattle Sounders: After Jordan Morris had to deputize ending last season as the starting number nine for the Sounders, they've gone out to secure a full-time option at the position in Jesus Ferreira. While Ferreira's preseason may take a little to get going due to being involved in January camp, this is an opportunity that can get him back on Pochettino's radar for the national team. After almost moving to Russia, this is a better move for Ferreira but also one that questions if he could push for more. With a stronger display last season, maybe this move isn't to Seattle but abroad, but now it's a time to make the best of the situation. Grade: C+

Brandon Vazquez from Monterrey to Austin FC: This is an intriguing move for Vazquez. After leaving MLS and FC Cincinnati, going to Monterrey was supposed to be a step up for the young forward but with German Berterame not moving to a new club, Vazquez found playing time hard to come by. In moving to Austin, he'll be the top option in attack especially with Sebastian Driussi likely on the move as well. Given how open the chances are at the nine for the USMNT, it's a massive opportunity for Vazquez, but also he's a player who feels like he should be playing European soccer by now as opposed to making a return to MLS play. Grade: B

James Sands on loan from New York City FC to FC St. Pauli: Going to a newly promoted team, Sands will have a chance to get thrown right into the pressure cooker which is a great chance for development. Only 24 there is room for Sands to grow but his spell at Rangers is a cautionary tale. Sands only made 24 league appearances during his time there struggling to establish himself as a starter. As Sands develops as a player, this could be his chance to prove that he belongs in Europe instead of Major League Soccer. While there are worse fall back options than returning to NYCFC, this spell going similarly to the Rangers one could lead to that being his future. Grade: C

Players who should move

Ricardo Pepi (PSV): A young forward who has done everything that he can with the chances that he has been given, realistically, it would be best for Pepi to stay at PSV but more than anything he needs to be starting consistently. There is a wide-open opportunity to start at the nine for the USMNT, but to grow, Pepi needs to play against guys for 90 minutes instead of coming off the bench against tired legs. If PSV decided to move on from Luuk de Jong, Pepi would be in the perfect situation but if that's not happening soon, a loan makes sense.

