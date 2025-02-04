The January transfer window has come to a close and while every league isn't done with moves, the major European ones are. It has been a busy winter for Americans with not only moves around Major League Soccer but with United States internationals also moving to the Bundesliga in James Sands and John Tolkin. The only other European move to happen was Caleb Wiley to Watford but that doesn't mean that it wasn't an eventful window for United States men's national team players to move around the world.

2025 is a critical year for hopefuls of making the United States men's national team due to it being the final full year before the 2026 World Cup. With January camp, the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup all taking place, there will be plenty of opportunities to impress Mauricio Pochettino, but in order to do that, players will need to be in situations with their clubs to actually get a chance.

Let's take a look at the moves that happened:

Caleb Wiley from Chlesea to Watford on loan

After initially heading from Atlanta United to Chelsea, the USMNT right back initially went to Strasbourg but the 20-year-old struggled for playing time only making six Ligue 1 appearances for the club. While he did register an assist, this is a critical development time where he needs as many minutes as possible. Being unable to get them in France, Watford became a viable destination where he will go on loan until the end of the season. Not only are there plenty of Americans currently in the Championship, but under Tom Cleverly, the Hornets are only three points off of a place in the promotion playoff. Wiley will be expected to be a big part of that in an environment that's more suited to his skills. Grade: B

Jack McGlynn from Philadelphia Union to Houston Dynamo

After a strong January camp with the USMNT, it was expected that Jack McGlynn would turn the heads of clubs but also that they'd be abroad. Being an attacking-first midfielder, he wasn't an exact style fit with the Philadelphia Union despite the talent that he possesses. With the Houston Dynamo paying $2.1 million for his services in the first-ever MLS cash-for-player transaction within the league, it shows both how much they value McGlynn and what the new mechanisms mean. It's an effort to replace Hector Herrera and Adalberto Carrasquilla but it's one that if it works, it will be an immediate springboard to Europe for the American midfielder. This is a weird move but it could work, and if it does, there's a sell-on percentage due to the Union so that they're further compensated. Grade: C

Luca De La Torre from Celta Vigo to San Diego FC on loan:

De La Torre is a great example of why it can be good for Americans to take risks in the transfer market. Moving from Heracles to La Liga when his team got relegated, De La Torre was able to break into the starting XI and also become a regular member of the USMNT. But now that times have changed, he is struggling for regular playing time in Spain and will get to embark on a new challenge as a cornerstone of San Diego FC's roster. While the move may seem like a step back, there will be high expectations on De La Torre especially with him being coached by Mikey Varas who was also in the USMNT setup. The goal will be for the midfielder to hit the ground running and with this being a loan with a purchase option, De La Torre doesn't have to stick in MLS but it allows him a chance at a consistent home and role ahead of the 2026 World Cup. When Pochettino has been clear that players don't need to be abroad in order to earn a place in his squad, he doesn't need to be in Europe if this San Diego move goes well. Grade: B

John Tolkin from New York Red Bulls to Holstein Kiel:

Another American moves to a Bundesliga side looking to stave off relegation with Tolkin heading to the 17th-placed club in the league. With nothing left to prove for the 22-year-old in MLS, this is a move that will come with a fair bit of risk but it's also one that Tolkin had to take. Previously linked to moves in Belgium, this move will give Tolkin a chance to become a regular starter in a top-five league. Given that defending is somewhere that Holstein Kiel needs to improve, if he hits the ground running, the club will have a shot at avoiding the drop, and he'll also have a great chance at becoming a USMNT regular and adding to his four caps for the national team. Grade: A

Jesus Ferreira from FC Dallas to Seattle Sounders:

After Jordan Morris had to deputize ending last season as the starting number nine for the Sounders, they've gone out to secure a full-time option at the position in Jesus Ferreira. While Ferreira's preseason may take a little to get going due to being involved in January camp, this is an opportunity that can get him back on Pochettino's radar for the national team. After almost moving to Russia, this is a better move for Ferreira but also one that questions if he could push for more. With a stronger display last season, maybe this move isn't to Seattle but abroad, but now it's a time to make the best of the situation. Grade: C+

Brandon Vazquez from Monterrey to Austin FC

This is an intriguing move for Vazquez. After leaving MLS and FC Cincinnati, going to Monterrey was supposed to be a step up for the young forward but with German Berterame not moving to a new club, Vazquez found playing time hard to come by. In moving to Austin, he'll be the top option in attack especially with Sebastian Driussi likely on the move as well. Given how open the chances are at the nine for the USMNT, it's a massive opportunity for Vazquez, but also he's a player who feels like he should be playing European soccer by now as opposed to making a return to MLS play. Grade: B

James Sands on loan from New York City FC to FC St. Pauli

Going to a newly promoted team, Sands will have a chance to get thrown right into the pressure cooker which is a great chance for development. Only 24 there is room for Sands to grow but his spell at Rangers is a cautionary tale. Sands only made 24 league appearances during his time there struggling to establish himself as a starter. As Sands develops as a player, this could be his chance to prove that he belongs in Europe instead of Major League Soccer. While there are worse fall back options than returning to NYCFC, this spell going similarly to the Rangers one could lead to that being his future. Grade: C

