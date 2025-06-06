The transfer rumor mill is already swirling for American soccer players with midfielder Johnny Cardoso linked to a move from Real Betis to Atletico Madrid, and ahead of the 2026 World Cup there are plenty of players who could be on the move who are involved with the United States men's national team. With players like Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah struggling for time at their clubs, chances to actually play at the World Cup could be slim if they don't find consistent playing time quickly.

The 2026 World Cup might feel quite far off, but it's now just over a year away, so the amount of camps for players to impress Mauricio Pochettino are dwindling by the day. He has yet to have Sergino Dest or Folarin Balogun available for a match, and other players like Josh Sargent and Reyna have been in and out under the new manager, which could impact their standing when a World Cup roster needs to be made.

But with an important summer ahead, what are some moves that could make sense to for the USMNT contingent?

Gio Reyna to Real Betis

With one American possibly departing the Spanish side, it could make sense for another to join. Reyna's time at Borussia Dortmund seems to be all but over and with Real Betis qualifying for the Europa Leauge next season, while Isco is entrenched as the 10, he won't be able to play every game, which is where someone like Reyna is able to come in. Learning from attack-minded midfielders like Giovani Lo Celso and Isco while also being managed by Manuel Pellegrini would be a great place for Reyna to turn things around. Betis has been able to get the best out of plenty of players around the world, which could make it a good destiation.

Yunus Musah to any Bundesliga team not in Europe

Struggling to get into the XI at Milan, the "MMA" midfield of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah that seemed like it would be the future of the USMNT has been hard to come by lately. Musah is someone who needs to go anywhere that he can play consistently and when his best traits are pressing and dribbling, that may not be a team in European competition at this stage of his career. Only being 22, that's fine as reps in the right situation could go a long way, but as potentially one of the most talented players in the USMNT pool, he needs to play to begin putting the whole package together.

Marlon Fossey to Sunderland

A player who has made his way into the USMNT under Pochettino, Marlon Fossey has a chance to push Joe Scally and Dest for starting minutes at the World Cup, but it's unlikely that he'll be able to do that in Belgium with Standard Liege. A move back to England could be the spark that pushes Fossey over the top. It's a risk when he's starting in Belgium, but a move to newly promoted Sunderland would give Fossey a chance to earn a starting role while adding an attacking edge to the Black Cats. It will be a struggle to stay in the Premier League, but that's also where being a standout performer could be enough to solidify his place in Pochettino's squad.

Matt Turner to anywhere where he's the number one keeper

Another player who can't be picky about where they get playing time is Matt Turner. He's struggled for playing time for a few seasons now, and even if he has to come back to Major League Soccer to start, this is something that needs to happen. Pochettino has stated that his top guys need to be playing consistent soccer, and Turner has been the exception to that rule because no keeper is truly coming for his spot. But with Matt Freese, Patrick Schult,e and Zack Steffen all knocking, that could change in a year from now which is which is why he needs to seek out a move as soon as possible.