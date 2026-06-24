USMNT vs. Turkiye odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks from expert on 21-12 run

With nothing but national pride on the line, the 2026 World Cup Group D winners United States will take on Turkiye, who enter the match at 0-2 in this tournament and have been eliminated. The Americans have been dominant, posting a 4-1 win over Paraguay and a 2-0 victory over Australia. Turkiye, meanwhile, dropped a 2-0 decision to Australia and 1-0 to Paraguay and has been eliminated. The USMNT placed 14th at the 2022 World Cup, reaching the Round of 16.

Kickoff for Turkiye vs. United States is 10 p.m. ET from Inglewood, Calif. The latest USMNT vs. Turkiye odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the United States at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Turkiye at +260 and a draw at +310. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Turkiye vs. United States picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Turkiye vs. United States predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Wednesday on an 21-12-2 run on WC picks (+297). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied United States vs. Turkiye and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Turkiye vs. United States:

United States vs. Turkiye 90-minute money line United States -110, Turkiye +260, Draw +310 United States vs. Turkiye over/under: 2.5 goals United States vs. Turkiye spread: United States -1.5 (+220) United States vs. Turkiye picks: See picks at SportsLine United States vs. Turkiye streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top United States vs. Turkiye predictions

After examining United States vs. Turkiye from every angle, Eimer is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (+111). Too much uncertainty due to having nothing at stake could put a damper on both offenses. Eimer sees this match as a grinder.

"While the USA doesn't need to try, technically, Turkiye doesn't need to either," Eimer said. "Turkiye are already out of the group. They lost both their opening games and now they are solely playing for national pride at this point. It's hard to predict exactly who Turkiye will start in this match, but we do know this is an extremely proud country who will want to end on a positive note, if only to give their fans something to root for. As a betting man, I would venture to guess that the USA will rotate and Turkiye will play their best roster." See Eimer's best bets for Turkiye vs. United States at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in United States vs. Turkiye at FanDuel here:

How to make USMNT vs. Turkiye picks

After studying the Turkiye vs. United States matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including one plus-money pick. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for USMNT vs. Turkiye? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Turkiye vs. United States, all from expert on a 21-12 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.