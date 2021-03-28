The U.S. U-23 men's national team is set to square off against U-23 Honduras on Sunday night at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. It's a win and you're in scenario for both teams, as semifinal winners advance to the Tokyo Olympics and move on to compete for the Concacaf Olympic Qualifier title. The match is over 12 years in the making for the U.S. U-23 men's team, who are making their return to the Olympic Qualifying knockout round after group stage eliminations in 2012, and losing to Honduras in 2016 semifinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, March 28

: Sunday, March 28 Time : 6:00 p.m. ET

: 6:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Jalisco -- Guadalajara, Mexico

: Estadio Jalisco -- Guadalajara, Mexico TV: FS1

FS1 Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

U-23 US: The team is coming off a 1-0 loss against Concacaf rivals Mexico. The young yanks have gotten off to a slow start in their Olympic qualifying, playing a fairly even opening group stage match against Costa Rica where they narrowly won, 1-0. The team needed a second half surge against Dominican Republic, defeating the opposition 4-0 in their second group match. Head coach Jason Kreis has rotated his players throughout the group stage, getting looks at different players and additional evaluations in, but look for a strong lineup this match that could feature Jackson Yueill and Dorde Mihailovic.

U-23 Honduras: Honduras has a quietly strong program that has qualified for the last three World Cups and eliminated the U.S. from Olympic qualifiers in the 2016 semifinals. The team got off to a strong start in their group stage, defeating Haiti in a dominant 3-0 win before rounding out the group with two consecutive 1-1 draws against El Salvador and Canada. The energy will be different for a winner takes all scenario, and Honduras has a strong attack that has outshot every opponent during their Olympic qualifiers group matches.

U-23 USMNT vs. U-23 Honduras prediction

It'll be a tightly contested battle between the two sides, with the game winner likely coming on a counter, but USA comes out on top in a narrow win. Pick: U-23 USMNT 1, Honduras 0.