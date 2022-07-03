Having already qualified for the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the United States can complete the trifecta by defeating the Dominican Republic to lift the Concacaf U-20 Championship title when they place on Sunday night. The United States have rolled through the tournament without conceding a goal in their last four matches while scoring 13 goals of their own. It's an impressive feat considering that some players who are eligible for this tournament, like Gabriel Slonina, aren't with the team.

The United States have become the only nation to qualify for the last five U-20 World Cups and can be joined by New Zealand and Uruguay.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Jul 3 | Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jul 3 | : 8:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano -- San Pedro Sula, Honduras

: Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano -- San Pedro Sula, Honduras TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

United States: Quinn Sullivan and Paxten Aaronson have paced the United States attack, but it's a group effort with 12 players finding the back of the net so far in the tournament. Sullivan's six goals are tied for the golden boot lead with Marco Aceituno of Honduras. All of the pressure is on the United States as they look to secure their third consecutive Concacaf U-20 title, and there is no reason to believe they won't do it, facing a team nobody expected to make it this far.

Dominican Republic: It took a penalty shootout win over Guatemala for the Dominican Republic to get here, but it's a team that has a little bit of everything. It took a nine-goal thriller to topple El Salvador before grinding out a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the quarterfinals. It will give the team confidence that no matter how the game starts against the United States, they won't be out of it in any sense of the term.

Prediction

Angel Montes De Oca will break the United States' shutout streak by finding the back of the net, but it won't be enough for the Dominican Republic to see off a deep US side. Pick: United States 3, Dominican Republic 1.