The United States Men's National Team and Bolivia kick off 2024 Copa America Group C play on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The United States are coming off a 1-1 draw with Brazil in a friendly and have gone 2-1-1 in their last four matches, including a 2-0 victory over Mexico in the Nations League final. Bolivia, meanwhile, are 1-4 in five international friendlies this year, including a 3-0 loss to Colombia on June 15. Their only win was a 1-0 victory over Andorra on March 25.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 6 p.m. ET. The United States are listed as the -600 favorites (risk $600 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. Bolivia odds, with Bolivia the +1800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Bolivia vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Bolivia money line: United States -600, Draw +550, Bolivia +1800

USMNT vs. Bolivia over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Bolivia spread: United States -1.5 (-170)

USMNT: Over their last four matches, the U.S. have scored seven goals and given up seven goals

BOL: Since March, Bolivia have been outscored 10-4 in five matches

Why USMNT can win

Among those set to lead the Americans is forward Christian Pulisic. The 25-year-old captain has already registered 29 goals in 68 international matches since joining the U.S. national team in 2016. In eight matches last year, he scored six goals. He has one goal in four matches in 2024. That came in a 1-1 draw with Brazil in an international friendly on June 12. As a member of AC Milan in Serie A, he registered 12 goals in 36 league matches and 15 in 50 overall matches.

Midfielder Weston McKennie is another offensive threat for the Americans. The 25-year-old has been a member of the national team since 2017, and has scored 11 goals in 53 matches. He plays professionally for Juventus of Serie A in Italy. In 83 matches for the club since 2020, he has five goals in league play, and eight goals in 103 appearances overall.

Why Bolivia can win

Among La Verde's top scorers is forward Rodrigo Ramallo. The 33-year-old has appeared in 40 matches for his national team, registering seven goals. His last international goal came in a 1-1 draw with Ecuador in October during 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying. He plays professionally in Bolivia and is a member of Club The Strongest, where he has two goals in six appearances.

Midfielder Ramiro Vaca is also among Bolivia's offensive leaders. The 24-year-old joined the national team in 2017, and has posted four goals in 31 appearances. He scored Bolivia's goal in the 1-0 win over Andorra on March 25. He plays professionally for Bolivar of the Bolivian Primera Division, and has 10 goals in 35 matches.

