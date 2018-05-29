USMNT vs. Bolivia: Teenage striker Josh Sargent shows off his skill with debut goal
The 18-year-old made the Bolivian keeper pay for a costly mistake, netting his first international goal
United States men's national team fielded a young and talented lineup on Monday in a friendly against Bolivia. One of the bright spots was Josh Sargent, the Werder Bremen's 18-year-old striker. Early in the second half, he got his first career goal for the senior team, and it came off some defensive brilliance. Watch as he settles the goalkeeper's pass over his head, goes in on goal and finishes:
Fine goal, but the way he settled that ball was class. He read it perfectly, was attentive when many attackers aren't defensively, and he was awarded with his first senior goal.
Not a bad debut.
