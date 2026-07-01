USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, predictions and lineups

On Wednesday, the United States men's national team will look to do something that they haven't accomplished in 24 years: win a knockout stage game at the World Cup. Facing Bosnia and Herzegovina, the USMNT will have one goal: to win and keep going at the World Cup. Mexico and Canada have already pinned their tickets in the round of 16 after strong performances, and now it's time for the third host nation to join them.

Facing Türkiye, the USMNT got an acceptable loss out of the way at the only time possible, and also were able to see Christian Pulisic return from his calf injury. With Pulisic now fit to start in this match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United States will want something closer to the Paraguay match to ease the nerves that come with knockout-stage soccer.

Scoring in the first 15 minutes in both of their opening wins in the tournament, Mauricio Pochettino's men know how to get off to a fast start, and Bosnia and Herzegovina haven't kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches, so there will be spaces to attack as well. Led by young players in Esmir Bajraktarevic and Kerim Alajbegovic behind the ageless wonder of Eden Dzeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina won't go down without it being a battle, but this is a well-drilled United States side with something to prove in front of their home fans in Santa Clara, and that will go a long way.

Call It What You Want is your front-row seat as the USMNT takes center stage at the 2026 World Cup. The crew delivers live reactions, analysis, and debate before and after every game. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel

How to watch United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Date: Wednesday, July 1 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: United States -263; Draw +400; Bosnia and Herzegovina +650

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina predicted starting lineups

United States: Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Folarin Balogun

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nikola Vasilj, Sead Kolasinac, Tarik Muharemovic, Nicola Katic, Amar Dedic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Kerim Alajbegovic, Ivan Basic, Benjamin Tahirovic, Eden Dzeko, Ermedin Demirovic

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina pick, prediction

Like facing Australia, it will be impossible to ignore the nerves in the early going of the match, but once the United States are able to settle into their flow and Balogun finds the back of the net, they'll be rolling from there. Bosnia and Herzegovina aren't going to go easily getting a goal back via Dzeko, but that won't be enough as the United States go marching on at the World Cup. Pick: United States 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.