USMNT vs. Brazil: Neymar tripped up by DeAndre Yedlin, who wins the day by trolling referee
The American wasn't impressed with Neymar it seems
If you watch professional soccer, you've seen Brazilian star Neymar play. He's one of the best in the world and can change a game with a moment of magic. And while he is so darn skillful, he made plenty of headlines this summer at the World Cup for his dives, exaggerations and the amount of time spent on the ground, from dives and fouls. Now, to be fair, there are times where he gets some really tough knocks, but on the other side, it's pretty evident he takes it a bit too far on occasion.
U.S. men's national team defender DeAndre Yedlin knows that, and he let the ref during the USA-Brazil friendly match on Friday night at MetLife Stadium know after he fouled the Paris Saint-Germain superstar. Check this out:
Here's another look. Watch Yedlin's lips closely:
Three times he appears to say, "Did you see the World Cup?" That's hilarious. What a funny moment, and Yedlin has certainly picked up some more fans as a result. It wasn't harmful and seemed more in good fun than anything else, so let's not make it into something more. He spoke his mind, the cameras caught it, and many of us enjoyed it.
