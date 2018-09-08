USMNT vs. Brazil: Neymar tripped up by DeAndre Yedlin, who wins the day by trolling referee

If you watch professional soccer, you've seen Brazilian star Neymar play. He's one of the best in the world and can change a game with a moment of magic. And while he is so darn skillful, he made plenty of headlines this summer at the World Cup for his dives, exaggerations and the amount of time spent on the ground, from dives and fouls. Now, to be fair, there are times where he gets some really tough knocks, but on the other side, it's pretty evident he takes it a bit too far on occasion.

U.S. men's national team defender DeAndre Yedlin knows that, and he let the ref during the USA-Brazil friendly match on Friday night at MetLife Stadium know after he fouled the Paris Saint-Germain superstar. Check this out:

Yoo Yedlin has me dying over here, making fun of Neymar and his dives.



"Did you watch the World Cup???"



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/34P7kKDVSH — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) September 8, 2018

Here's another look. Watch Yedlin's lips closely:

Neymar tripped by DeAndre Yedlin. Yedlin insists he flopped to the refs: “Did you watch the World Cup?”#USMNT #SeleçãoBrasileira #USABRA pic.twitter.com/BzCjJV0058 — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) September 8, 2018

Three times he appears to say, "Did you see the World Cup?" That's hilarious. What a funny moment, and Yedlin has certainly picked up some more fans as a result. It wasn't harmful and seemed more in good fun than anything else, so let's not make it into something more. He spoke his mind, the cameras caught it, and many of us enjoyed it.