After a record loss under Gregg Berhalter to Colombia, the USMNT are looking for an improvement ahead of Copa America kicking off on June 21. The slight issue is that they'll be facing a tough Brazil side who are unbeaten in their last three matches while searching for that. While things can't get much worse than a 5-1 loss to Colombia, another heavy defeat will see doubt begin to creep in ahead of an important Copa America tournament. As that is a time that can work as a litmus test for the USMNT ahead of the 2026 World Cup, not performing well could lead to wholesale changes.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, June 12 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 12 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

TNT | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: USMNT +500; Draw +225; Brazil -225

Storylines

USMNT: Something has to change from the loss to Colombia, but beginning with fighting for the badge is a good start. Berhalter mentioned having advantages against the Colombia back line that weren't exploited by the USMNT which means to look for more cohesion from the attack. If the USMNT can take their chances, Brazil will allow shots on target, but if Brazil dictates the match it's going to be quite a long one for the Americans.

For a passionate, unapologetic and informed discussion about the USMNT and the state of the American game catch the Call It What You Want podcast! Download and follow Call It What You Want on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

Brazil: While this team isn't the Endrick show, all eyes will be on the 17-year-old when he eventually takes the pitch in the match as he has now scored in three consecutive appearances for the team. While he won't be a starter ahead of Copa America, if Endrick can spark the offense from the bench, it's something that could go a long way to push a flawed Brazil side to a tournament title. There's a chance that the future Real Madrid front line of Endrick, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior will make an appearance which only adds to the USMNT's defensive challenges.

Prediction

It'll be another loss for the USMNT but they will avoid being embarrassed again on in their home country. Endrick and Vini Jr will find the back of the net while Folarin Balogun will build off a strong performance against Colombia to score as well. Pick: USMNT 1, Brazil 2