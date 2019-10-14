USMNT vs. Canada: CONCACAF Nations League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The U.S. is coming off a blowout victory over Cuba
The United States men's national team goes for its second win in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday when it faces a road test at Canada. Gregg Berhalter's team beat Cuba 7-0 on Friday with Weston McKennie scoring a hat trick in 13 minutes, but this match figures to be a much bigger challenge against a country looking to surprise and build momentum ahead of World Cup qualifying.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Nations League: USMNT vs. Canada
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: BMO Field in Toronto
- TV channel: ESPN2 and TUDN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
USMNT: The U.S. looked sharp against Cuba, but we have to remember that the opponent wasn't loaded with talent and the result was expected. Canada is a team that has developed some quality talent over the years and can cause the Americans trouble. Lucas Cavallini is a player they'll have to mark close, as he's got 10 goals in 15 games for the national team. A former Nacional and Penarol player in the Uruguayan first division, he now plays for Mexican club Puebla where he's recorded two straight double-digit scoring seasons.
Canada: This is Canada's third match in the competition, having already beaten Cuba twice. With a three-point lead over the U.S., even a draw would be a good result to distance themselves in pursuit of winning the group. Canada hasn't conceded a goal yet in two matches and a raucous home crowd is expected.
USMNT vs. Canada prediction
Alphonso Davis drives the U.S. defense crazy, but after some adjustments and with the attack clicking, the U.S. goes on the road and gets the win.
Pick: USMNT 2, Canada 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Mexico vs. Panama preview
El Tri won their debut match in the competition
-
Petr Cech shines in hockey debut
Cech, 37, was the hero in his hockey debut
-
Teams qualified for Euro 2020
So far, just four teams have qualified for the cup
-
Full 2020 UEFA Euro qualifying schedule
Qualifying for the 2020 Euro championship is past its halfway point for most
-
Neymar picks up another injury
The superstar's status remains unknown as of late Sunday
-
England vs. Bulgaria preview
The Three Lions have threatened to walk off the field if there's racial abuse
-
USMNT crushes Cuba behind McKennie
It was easy as can be for the red, white and blue
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils