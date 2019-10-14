USMNT vs. Canada: CONCACAF Nations League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The United States men's national team goes for its second win in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday when it faces a road test at Canada. Gregg Berhalter's team beat Cuba 7-0 on Friday with Weston McKennie scoring a hat trick in 13 minutes, but this match figures to be a much bigger challenge against a country looking to surprise and build momentum ahead of World Cup qualifying.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Nations League: USMNT vs. Canada

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 15



: Tuesday, Oct. 15 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET



: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : BMO Field in Toronto



: BMO Field in Toronto TV channel : ESPN2 and TUDN



: ESPN2 and TUDN Streaming: fuboTV

Storylines

USMNT: The U.S. looked sharp against Cuba, but we have to remember that the opponent wasn't loaded with talent and the result was expected. Canada is a team that has developed some quality talent over the years and can cause the Americans trouble. Lucas Cavallini is a player they'll have to mark close, as he's got 10 goals in 15 games for the national team. A former Nacional and Penarol player in the Uruguayan first division, he now plays for Mexican club Puebla where he's recorded two straight double-digit scoring seasons.

Canada: This is Canada's third match in the competition, having already beaten Cuba twice. With a three-point lead over the U.S., even a draw would be a good result to distance themselves in pursuit of winning the group. Canada hasn't conceded a goal yet in two matches and a raucous home crowd is expected.

USMNT vs. Canada prediction

Alphonso Davis drives the U.S. defense crazy, but after some adjustments and with the attack clicking, the U.S. goes on the road and gets the win.

Pick: USMNT 2, Canada 1