The USMNT can't win the Concacaf Nations League title, but they will still fight for third place when they face Canada on Sunday. The U.S. was a heavy favorite to defeat Panama in the semi-final round but was denied in a 1-0 loss on Thursday. Meanwhile, Canada fought hard against Mexico but also came up empty-handed in a 2-0 defeat.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca., is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Americans are the +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Canada vs. USMNT odds, with the Canadians as the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch USMNT vs. Canada

Canada vs. USMNT date: Sunday, March 23

Canada vs. USMNT time: 6 p.m. ET

Canada vs. USMNT live stream: Paramount+ (Get seven days free)

Concacaf Nations League picks for USMNT vs. Canada

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Nations League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Canada vs. USMNT, Eimer is backing both teams to score for a -125 payout (risk $125 to win $100). Both sides dominated possession in their semi-final battles, with Canada controlling 58% against Mexico and the United States controlling a whopping 67%. Seeing as how both teams have elite goal-scorers, they should both be eager to find the back of the net on Sunday.



The expert notes that Sunday's match is particularly crucial for Mauricio Pochettino. The new USMNT manager was brought in to prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup, and criticism against him has skyrocketed after his team was clean-sheeted by an injury-riddled Panamanian team. Eimer also mentions that Pochettino's lineup for Thursday's game mixed in second-team players, and he doesn't see that happening again on Sunday.

"USMNT are the favorites to beat Canada, but if they play how they did against Panama, they will lose," Eimer told SportsLine. "Pochettino can't afford another loss here, and we should expect to see a lineup that reflects that."

