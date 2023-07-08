In a rematch of the Nations League final, the United States men's national team get an unfortunate reward for winning Group A in the form of the Canadian national team. The Canucks responded from drawing their first two matches of group stage play by putting four goals past Cuba, but the defense was still a concern allowing two goals in the match. In three games of Gold Cup play, Canada have now allowed four goals while just Jesus Ferriera has scored six for the United States. Without Milan Borjan for this match, John Herdman will have some concerns in how his team will slow down the the hosts.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, July 9 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, July 9 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

: TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: United States -155; Draw +265; Canada +410 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

United States: Playing in Cincinnati, this will be a homecoming match for Matt Miazga and Brandon Vazquez who play their club soccer for FC Cincinnati. Miazga in particular has shined during the Gold Cup, being able to start at center back with the USMNT, keeping clean sheets in consecutive matches. James Sands is someone else who has been key in the defense, breaking up everything in front of him while also helping start midfielders on their way to creating attacks. And attack they have with Djordje Mihalovic scoring two goals and assisting two more and Gianluca Busio scoring a goal and assisting two more.

Sands' presence has allowed the midfielders in front of him to be more adventurous taking advantage of space to keep defenses on their toes. With Canada struggling, they'll be able to continue that in this match which could lead to another crooked scoreline.

Canada: Without their top attackers, Canada has had a balanced attack with all of their goals in the Gold Cup so far coming from different players. That ability for anyone to beat you is something that the USMNT will need to watch out for but Canada's defense may not be able to stand up to the United States attack. With Borjan injured, Dayne St. Clair is expected to start in net. A starter for Minnesota United, St. Clair is familiar with many members of the USMNT but he'll have quite a challenge. Kamal Miller will also be relied on to track Ferreira but the USMNT press will also look to be aware of his passing abilities as he is key to Canada's build-up as well.

Prediction

Ferreira will pick up where he left off, scoring in a third straight game as the USMNT show that the gap in Concacaf continues to widen. Pick: United States 3, Canada 1