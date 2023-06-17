The new top two teams in Concacaf will clash with the Nations League title on the line. Canada may have finished atop World Cup qualifying but they are still chasing their first trophy since winning the Gold Cup in 2000. After being knocked out of the World Cup during the group stage, John Herdman's team are looking to take the next step, and defeating the United States would be a way to do that.

The USMNT are flying high after a 3-0 victory over Mexico but they'll be without Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest who got red cards in the match. Canada rode goals from Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies past Panama as these two teams have impressive attacking squaring off.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, June 18 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 18 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Canada +265; Draw +215; United States +113 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Canada: While Canada were able to get past Panama, it wasn't an easy victory by any sense of the term. Canada's midfield allowed too much space in midfield for Panama to play through. Allowing the United States to create similar chances won't end well for Canada, but after getting minutes under his belt, Alphonso Davies will be in a great spot to make things happen in the clash. After their World Cup disappointment, Canada are beginning to develop a cutting edge but that may not be enough to defeat the United States.

United States: To say that it has been an eventful week for U.S. Soccer would be quite an understatement. Gregg Berhalter is back but won't manage until after the Gold Cup, Folarin Balogun has debuted, Christian Pulisic scored a brace to defeat Mexico 3-0, and McKennie and Dest are suspended. Oh, and there's also a second USMNT roster preparing for the Gold Cup. It's quite a time but all focus is on defending the Nations League title, something that they can do even without Dest and McKennie.

Balogun's impact was already felt on the pitch against Mexico but he's still in search of a first goal for the team and there's no better time to grab that then against Canada. As long as the USMNT are able to stay disciplined in the match, they have openly of talent to pull out a win especially utilizing Chris Richards' mobility to keep up with David.

Concacaf TV and streaming coverage schedule

All times eastern

Sunday, June 18

CBS Sports Pre-Match Show: 5:30 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network

Third-place match, Panama vs. Mexico: 6 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports studio coverage: 8 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network

Concacaf Nations League final, USMNT vs. Canada: 8:30 p.m., Paramount+

CBS Sports Post-Match Show: 11 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network

Prediction

Consecutive Nations League titles will be secured to help the team continue forging a path forward as the future is looking brighter by the day. Pick United States 2, Canada 1