The stage is set for the 2023 Concacaf Nations League final as Canada and USMNT face off in Las Vegas Sunday on Paramount+. The United States pulled off a thrilling 3-0 win against Mexico in the semifinals, but the heated match resulted in two players being suspended for Sunday's big finale. Meanwhile, Canada defeated a tough Panama side 2-0 to punch their ticket to the final showdown. Catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Canada vs. USMNT odds from Caesars Sportsbook list USMNT as the +113 (bet $100 to win $113) favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Canada as the +265 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for goals is 2.5. USA are -187 to lift the trophy, while Canada are +138.

How to watch USMNT vs. Canada

USMNT vs. Canada date: Sunday, June 18

USMNT vs. Canada time: 8:30 p.m. ET

USMNT vs. Canada live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf Nations League picks for Canada vs. USMNT

Before tuning into Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 150-117-7 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning more than 40 units for his followers.

For Canada vs. USMNT, Eimer is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +140 payout. The expert notes that the United States will have to make up for the absence of Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie, who were handed red cards in that contentious semifinal match against Mexico. That being said, USMNT also scored more than one goal for just the second time in 12 matches and showed they are capable of playing a confident attacking style.



That kind of play should produce goals against a high-scoring Canadian side that has outscored its last three opponents collectively 8-1 after defeating Curacao 2-0, Honduras 4-1 and Panama 2-0.

"Canada are clinical with the ball and is the type of team that only needs three or four shots in a match to find themselves a couple goals," Eimer told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream Concacaf Nations League on Paramount+

