The United States Men's National Team will try to rebound from a lackluster performance in its opener when it faces rival Canada on Sunday in a 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifying match in Nashville. The USMNT played to a scoreless draw with El Salvador on Thursday night and will need a sense of urgency after missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Team USA won the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup this summer, and it is a talented but inexperienced squad.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m ET at Nissan Stadium. Caesars Sportsbook lists Team USA as the -187 favorite (risk $187 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest USMNT vs. Canada odds, while Canada is the +480 underdog and a draw is priced at +260. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before you lock in your Canada vs. USMNT picks, you have to see what consummate soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated well over $36,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Canada vs. USMNT matchup and locked in his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for UMSNT vs. Canada:

USMNT vs. Canada: USA -0.5 (-175)

USMNT vs. Canada over-under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Canada money line: USA -187, Canada +480, Draw +260

USA: Giovanni Reyna, 18, has four goals in nine international matches

Canada: Jonathan David has 43 goals over his past three club seasons

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans will be laser-focused after the disappointment in the last qualifying cycle and a sluggish start to this one, although that was in a tough environment. Now, they'll be in front of the home crowd, where they have won 14 straight games. Team USA is on a 10-game unbeaten run that includes two wins against confederation power Mexico and a 1-0 victory against Canada at the Gold Cup. Team USA's defense has been nearly impenetrable all summer, allowing just one goal in its 10 matches since the start of the Nations League in June.

Team USA is 12-7-1 in the past 20 against the Canadians, keeping them off the score sheet in 16 of those matches. The only Canada win was a 2-0 triumph in a 2019 Nations League group-stage match, but the Americans routed the Canucks 4-1 in the rematch a month later. Star Christian Pulisic could be available after going through coronavirus protocols, and Giovanni Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie should cause problems for the Canada defense. The Americans should get chances and know they need to finish them off this time.

Why you should back Canada

The Canadians are 9-2-1 in 2021 with a goal advantage of 43-8, with both losses in the Gold Cup. Mexico beat them 2-1 in the semifinals, and Team USA took that 1-0 victory in the group stage. But Canada had the advantage for much of that match, holding 55 percent possession and outshooting the Americans 14-6. The goal came on a defensive breakdown 20 seconds into the match, and Canada had numerous chances to equalize.

Both teams were short-handed in the last meeting between the teams, but Canada has striker Jonathan David and star winger Alphonso Davies this time. David has 15 goals in 17 matches in all competitions for the national team, and Davies has nine in 24. Cyle Larin is second all-time in goals for Canada with 19 and should make a young USA defense nervous. Veteran Junior Hoilett, who has 13 international goals, and 22-year-old Tajon Buchanan also will give the Americans something to think about.

How to make Canada vs. USMNT picks

Green has taken an in-depth look at the USMNT vs. Canada match from every angle, and he is leaning under 2.5 goals (-125) and is offering two other best bets, including a 90-minute money-line pick and a prop with a plus-money payout. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins USMNT vs. Canada? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the USA vs. Canada match, all from the soccer expert who has generated well over $36,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.