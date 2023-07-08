The United States Men's National Team face Canada in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday as they eye another major title. The Americans beat Canada 2-0 in the final of last month's Concacaf Nations League. Now, USA is aiming for a chance to tie Mexico with an eighth Gold Cup title. The USMNT opened with a 1-1 draw with Jamaica before blasting Saint Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago to win their group. Canada had draws with Guatemala and Guadeloupe then had to beat Cuba in their group finale to finish second. Canada are two-time Gold Cup champions (1985, 2000), while the Americans are reigning champs and have won six titles since 2002.

Kickoff at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the United States as -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in its latest USMNT vs. Canada odds. Canada are +410 underdogs, a 90-minute draw is priced at +265, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

USMNT vs. Canada spread: USA -0.5 (-145)

USMNT vs. Canada over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Canada money line: USMNT -155, Canada +410, Draw +265

USA: The Americans have a 27-5 goal advantage over their past eight games

CAN: Canada's only loss in 2023 was the Nations League final (4-2-1)

Why you should back the USMNT

The Canadians struggled to a 0-0 draw with Guatemala a week ago, while the Americans posted the first of consecutive 6-0 victories. The U.S. beat Saint Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago by that score, getting hat tricks from Jesus Ferreira in both. He has stepped up big in an attack that is missing Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna. Djordje Mihailovic and Brandon Vazquez have each scored twice in this tournament as the USMNT have a 13-1 goal advantage.

The depleted Americans did well to hold their own against a full-strength Jamaica team. Meanwhile, the Canadians allowed two goals to both Guadeloupe and Cuba, teams with far less firepower than the Americans. Canada are missing the core of the squad that won the 2022 World Cup Qualifying group, and they have far less depth than the USMNT. Cyle Larin and Jonathan David, the two leading scorers in team history, are sitting this tournament out, as is star defender Alphonso Davies. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Canada

The Canadians came up with the victory when they needed it, with Junior Hoilett and Jonathan Osorio among the scorers against Cuba. They put nine of their 14 shots on target, and both goals conceded came on penalty kicks. Lucas Cavallini had a goal against Guadeloupe to give him 19 in just 39 international matches, most on the team. Osorio is the leader in appearances with 67, and Hoilett has 15 goals in 58 matches. Hoilett and Cavallini both have six career Gold Cup goals.

Osorio has played 11 seasons in MLS with Toronto FC and has 30 goals and 20 assists over the past six. He plays a big role in the attack, and 23-year-old Liam Millar and Jayden Nelson, 20, are emerging as threats. Millar, a Liverpool Academy product who plays for FC Basel, scored the final goal against Cuba, his first for Canada. Nelson, who plays with Rosenborg in the Norwegian pro league, scored the deciding goal in the group-stage finale for his second in just five international matches. See which team to pick here.

