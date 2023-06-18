The United States Men's National Team and Canada will reignite their North American rivalry in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League final match on Sunday on Paramount+. The Canadians continue to dominate the competition and enter Sunday's showdown on the heels of a 2-0 victory against a tough Panama team. Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic scored twice as the United States overcame Mexico 3-0 in the semifinals, but now the USMNT has to play the final without two key players after the last match ended with suspensions getting handed out. Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest will both miss Sunday's match against Canada due to red card suspension. Catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Canada vs. USMNT odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the USMNT as the +106 (bet $100 to win $106) favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Canada as the +285 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for goals is 2.5. USA are -187 to lift the trophy, while Canada are +138. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Concacaf Nations League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch USMNT vs. Canada

USMNT vs. Canada date: Sunday, June 18

USMNT vs. Canada time: 8:30 p.m. ET

USMNT vs. Canada live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf Nations League picks for Canada vs. USMNT

Before tuning into Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 150-117-7 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning more than 40 units for his followers.

For Canada vs. USMNT, Eimer is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +140 payout. The Canadians outscored their last three opponents 8-1 collectively, and as the expert points out, "only needs three or four shots in a match to find themselves a couple goals." Meanwhile, the United States has only scored more than one goal twice in their last 12 matches but showed a heightened attacking style in the semifinals against Mexico.

Eimer says the big story on Sunday will be how USMNT adjusts with Dest and McKennie sidelined due to suspension. But between the USA putting three goals on the board against Mexico and Canada's deep arsenal of scoring talent, Eimer is confident the Over will hit. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Concacaf Nations League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf Nations League final. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the Concacaf Nations League 2023, your live local CBS sporting events, the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with your first seven days free.