USMNT vs. Canada: USA soccer prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch Nations League online

The United States men's national team takes the pitch for a Friday night matchup against Canada in CONCACAF Nations League play. The pressure is on for the U.S. to secure three points without some of its top players participating in Orlando, Florida. Christian Pulisic (hip), Zack Steffen (knee) and Michael Bradley (ankle) have been ruled out due to an assortment of injuries.

Anything short of a win would eliminate USMNT's hopes to clinch first place in Group A and a spot in the semifinal round.

The U.S. is in second place with a 1-0-1 record, trailing Canada by six points with two games to go. The U.S. suffered its first loss to Canada in 34 years when these two sides met last month in this competition in what was viewed as one of the worst performances in recent memory.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

USMNT vs. Canada

Date : Friday, Nov. 15



: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m. ET



: 7 p.m. ET Location : Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)



: Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida) TV channel : ESPN2 and TUDN



: ESPN2 and TUDN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

USA: Without Christian Pulisic, it certainly changes thing. He's been in top form for Chelsea with five goals in three games and brings that game-changing ability that simply won't be there in attack. Whether Tyler Boyd slides into the starting lineup remains to be seen, but he got a goal from Besiktas last week and will be full of confidence, while eager to prove he can deliver when the pressure is on.

Canada: Expect them to stick to a similar plan with the U.S. needing the result. There should be space down the wings to exploit, and going on the counter is this team's best chance of getting a goal and putting the U.S. in an uncomfortable position. This is a game that Alphonso Davies can once again dominate if the distribution to him in the final third is good.

Prediction

The U.S. finds a way thanks to Weston McKennie's creativity to take home a narrow victory.

Pick: USA 2, Canada 1