USMNT vs. Chile: International friendly live stream, TV channel, prediction, pick, watch online
The United States men's national team will be without two key players for this one
The United States men's national team plays its second friendly of the month on Tuesday as it hosts reigning Copa America champion Chile in Houston. The U.S. is coming off a 1-0 win over Ecuador last week, while Chile fell to Mexico 3-1. This is the second match for new USA coach Gregg Berhalter with a full player pool, but his squad took a bit of a hit after last week's match with two key players out.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Friendly: USMNT vs. Chile
- Date: Tuesday, March 26
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston
- TV channel: ESPN2 and Univision Deportes
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: USA +190 / Chile +140 / Draw +240
Storylines
USA: The U.S. lost Weston McKennie to a ruptured ankle ligament that will keep him out of this game, and the Schalke player seems likely to miss considerable time. Fellow Bundesliga player Tyler Adams left camp and returned to training with Red Bull Leipzig, which means the U.S. is without two of its best young players for this one.
Chile: This is a talented Chile team but one still trying to gel under former Flamengo boss Reinaldo Rueda. The manager is 4-3-4 in 11 games with the national team. This squad has the usual names like Gary Medel and Arturo Vidal, but Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez isn't on the squad for this game.
USA vs. Chile prediction
The U.S. looks less sharp without McKennie and Adams, but the midfield holds its own, creates enough chances and a late goal earns a draw.
Pick: Draw (+240)
