USMNT vs. Chile score: Injury bug strikes again as Pulisic leaves after fantastic goal

The United States men's national team played to a 1-1 draw with Chile on Tuesday in an international friendly as Christian Pulisic picked up a sweet goal but also picked up an injury that could be quite the concern for his current team, Borussia Dortmund. Pulisic opened the scoring just four minutes in before the South Americans equalized, and it was even the rest of the way in this Gold Cup tune-up for Gregg Berhalter and company. Here are three takeaways:

Pulisic looked sharp, but now it's another injury concern



The star looked really sharp in just over a half an hour of action, with this goal showing his speed and class in the final third:

WATCH HIM WORK! 🤯 @cpulisic_10 puts away the opener in Houston! pic.twitter.com/SDGPLa6MGt — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 27, 2019

He became the youngest USMNT player to 10 goals at 18 years of age, and he did it with a fine showing where he also displayed his flair, fine passing and understanding of the game.

But he was later substituted off with a right leg injury, and that comes just days after Weston McKennie's ankle injury left him on crutches.

It remains to be seen if he'll miss any action, but Dortmund has a huge game with Bayern Munich coming up and Pulisic has earned more minutes as of late. It didn't seem all that serious as he was able to walk off the field on his own at half time, but we'll have to wait and see what the outcome of tests reveal.

Zardes continues to make an impact

Talk to some USMNT fans, read what they post online, check the message boards. Often you'll find at least some fans who don't quite understand why Gyasi Zardes is on the squad. Some may feel he isn't all that talented, that he hasn't made much of an impact in the past, but it is quite the opposite. He's not the flashiest guy you'll see but he continues to deliver. And fans should trust Gregg Berhalter here, who coached him with the Columbus Crew. After getting the winning goal against Ecuador last week, he gets the assist in this one with two absolutely lovely touches. First the settle and then the ball through to set up Pulisic.

Now, when it is all said and done, we probably see Jozy Altidore leading the front line at the Gold Cup. But Zardes is making the case for serious minutes as he continues to step up when it matters, and he was one of the top players on the field in this one.

What's next?

Well, before you know it, the Gold Cup will be here. There will likely be two friendlies in June ahead of the Gold Cup which will serve as the final preparation for the tournament, though U.S. Soccer has yet to officially announce anything. These past two matches will help Berhalter when it comes to selecting the final roster for the tournament. Now it's all about reviewing film, watching these guys with their clubs and coming up with a pool of players he wants to decide from.

