The USMNT's year got off to a rocky start on Wednesday, and now they have a quick turnaround before facing Colombia on Saturday night in an international friendly. The Americans took an early lead against Serbia in Los Angeles but lost 2-1 in acting manager Anthony Hudson's debut. Now they head to nearby Carson, Calif., to face a Colombia squad that hasn't played since November. Both teams are loaded with young talent, as the top players are competing with European clubs and unavailable for this round of friendlies. This is the Americans' final tune-up before they face Grenada in their Concacaf Nations League group-stage opener March 24. The USMNT have beaten Colombia just once since 1995 (1-3-7).

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Dignity Health Sports Park. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Americans as slight +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in its latest USMNT vs. Colombia odds. Colombia are +185 underdogs, a draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

USMNT vs. Colombia spread: USMNT -0.5 (+140)

USMNT vs. Colombia over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Colombia money line: USA +135, Colombia +185, Draw +215

USMNT: The Americans have allowed more than one goal in three of their past 10 games

COL: Columbia have scored at least two goals in five of their past 10 matches

Why you should back the USMNT

The U.S. are missing key players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna, who remain in Europe. Still, with MLS in its offseason, this U.S. squad still features the likes of Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira. The USMNT outshot the Serbs 20-11 and kept 62% possession, but 18-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina's four saves weren't enough. FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vazquez scored in the 29th minute in his USMNT debut, but Serbia got goals on either side of halftime to secure the win.

Hudson is likely to field a stronger lineup Saturday, as many veterans started on the bench Wednesday. Ferreira and Arriola were among them, and Ferreira has seven goals in 16 USMNT matches while Arriola has 10 in international play. Sean Johnson could be manning the net, and the 33-year-old was second in MLS with 14 clean sheets for NYCFC last season. Ferreira scored 18 goals for FC Dallas and Vazquez also had 18, tied for fourth in MLS.

Why you should back Colombia

Colombia will be far fresher than the Americans, and they have a lot of youthful talent to put out there. They have won six straight matches, including two World Cup qualifiers. Colombia finished one point behind Peru, who went on to lose to Australia in the inter-confederation playoffs for Qatar. They also are relying on numerous MLS players, and they have nine players from the Colombian Primera A. They include goalkeeper Alvaro Montero, who is one of four from Primera A champions Millonarios. The 27-year-old led the league with 25 clean sheets.

The Colombians have some dangerous youngsters up front to test the USMNT defense. Cucho Hernandez, 23, has two goals in two international matches and had nine in just 16 matches for Columbus Crew in MLS last season. Santiago Moreno, 22, had seven goals and six assists for Portland Timbers, and 21-year-old Dylan Borrero scored three in seven starts for the New England Revolution.

