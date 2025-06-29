The Gold Cup quarterfinal has the USMNT taking on Costa Rica on Sunday. The United States cruised in the group stage, winning Group D. The Americans finished with nine points and are coming off a 2-1 victory over Haiti on June 22. Meanwhile, Costa Rica placed second in Group A after a 2-1-0 record in group play. They tallied seven points and a +2 goal differential.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. The USMNT are listed at -175 (risk $175 to win $100) on the money line, while Costa Rica are +550 underdogs. A draw would return +295 in the latest USMNT vs. Costa Rica odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

USMNT vs. Costa Rica 90-minute money line United States -175, Draw +295, Costa Rica +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook USMNT vs. Costa Rica over/under 2.5 goals USMNT vs. Costa Rica to advance United States -370, Costa Rica +275 USMNT vs. Costa Rica streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the USMNT can win

The United States has scored a goal in all three group games and has five players who have scored at least one in this tournament. In addition, the USMNT has defeated Costa Rica in four of the last five outings. Midfielder Malik Tillman has logged five total shots with three goals, including one at the 10-minute mark against Haiti.

Forward Patrick Agyemang has been another weapon on the offensive attack for the Americans. He's been aggressive throughout this tournament, recording nine total shots and two goals thus far. Midfielder Diego Luna has provided this team with a good setup man, as he's tied for the team lead in assists with two. He can also score at the right time, as he's logged eight goals for Real Salt Lake in the MLS during the 2025 season.

Why Costa Rica can win

Forward Manfred Ugalde is a powerful striker for this team, ranking first in goals (3) with one assist on eight total shots in the Gold Cup. During the 2024-25 season with Spartak Moscow, the 23-year-old had 17 goals, three assists, and 36 shots on target.

Forward Josimar Alcócer gives Costa Rica one more attacker, as he has two goals on six total shots in this Gold Cup. Forward Alonso Martínez has notched one goal and one assist in this tournament, showcasing his ability to be an additional offensive threat. Costa Rica has been able to produce offense throughout the 2025 Gold Cup, as they have seven goals and two games with at least two goals.

