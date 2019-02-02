USMNT vs. Costa Rica score: Live updates from USA friendly, highlights, stats, full coverage
The U.S. is 1-0-0 under Berhalter following the victory over Panama
The United States men's national team will play its second friendly of the week on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET -- watch for free on fuboTV) against Costa Rica in San Jose, Calif.
The red, white and blue are coming off a 3-0 victory over Panama last weekend in another friendly, winning the debut of new coach Gregg Berhalter. The U.S. is using a squad of MLS-based players with its European players in the middle of their seasons.
Costa Rica, meanwhile, is using a team of players based in the Costa Rican first division and six MLS players, including Portland Timbers veteran David Guzman.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, .
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
USA vs. Costa Rica preview
The red, white and blue are coming off a win against Panama
-
Barcelona vs. Valencia preview
Barca welcomes Los Che to the Camp Nou on Saturday
-
Juve vs. Parma preview
The league leaders face 12th-place Parma in Turin
-
USMNT schedule for 2019
It's going to be a busy year for the national team
-
Man. United vs. Leicester City preview
United just dropped points against Burnley and is looking to bounce back
-
Real Madrid vs. Girona preview
Real scored four in the first leg and enters as the favorite