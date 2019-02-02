USMNT vs. Costa Rica score: Live updates from USA friendly, highlights, stats, full coverage

The United States men's national team will play its second friendly of the week on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET -- watch for free on fuboTV) against Costa Rica in San Jose, Calif.

The red, white and blue are coming off a 3-0 victory over Panama last weekend in another friendly, winning the debut of new coach Gregg Berhalter. The U.S. is using a squad of MLS-based players with its European players in the middle of their seasons.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, is using a team of players based in the Costa Rican first division and six MLS players, including Portland Timbers veteran David Guzman.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis.