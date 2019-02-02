USMNT vs. Costa Rica score: USA 2 for 2 under Berhalter as Lletget and Arriola score late

The United States men's national team picked up a 2-0 win over Costa Rica on Saturday in the team's second friendly under new coach Gregg Berhalter. A week after defeating Panama 3-0, the U.S. kept another clean sheet with its MLS-based squad, creating some momentum for what's next.

Despite not looking as sharp on the ball as it did in some moments in the Panama match, the Americans battled and battled against the overmatched Ticos and ultimately did enough to win. Sebastian Lletget got the winner 80 minutes in, and Paul Arriola finished the game off with a little lifted goal two minutes from time.

Here's Lletget's goal:

A great moment for Sebastian Lletget and a go-ahead goal for the #USMNT (via @ussoccer_mnt) pic.twitter.com/GvXIceRZpm — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 2, 2019

Then Arriola got to a ball at the perfect time to lift it over the goalkeeper while crashing into the ground. Take a look:

Make that a double! 🔥@PaulArriola beats the 🇨🇷 'keeper to double the #USMNT's lead in the 88th! pic.twitter.com/V4VmMHCSOZ — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) February 2, 2019

It's another win for the U.S., but a performance that left plenty to be desired due to a lack of creativity and quality chances for the first hour. For U.S. Soccer fans, these are games where some players can state their case as to why they think they belong in the squad come March. That's when the U.S. will face Ecuador and Chile in friendlies with the Europe-based players like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie being available. We'll soon see what this team could really look like under Berhalter at the Gold Cup, but for now the young guys took care of business over the last 180 minutes, and most importantly did not concede a goal.

