USMNT vs. Costa Rica: USA friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The United States men's national team is back in action on Saturday with another international friendly boasting an MLS-based squad. In San Jose, Calif, the U.S. welcomes Costa Rica just days after the USMNT beat Panama 3-0 in the first friendly under new coach Gregg Berhalter. Djordje Mihailovic scored the game winner, with Walker Zimmerman and Christian Ramirez also scoring in a game the U.S. dominated from the beginning.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: USA vs. Costa Rica

Date : Saturday, Dec. 2



: Saturday, Dec. 2 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Avaya Stadium



: Avaya Stadium TV channel : FOX and UniMas



: FOX and UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Storylines

USA: The U.S. will look forward to getting a bit more challenged in this one. This is not nearly a full-strength Costa Rica squad, but it is still formidable. It's made up of players who play in the Costa Rican first division and in MLS, but only three players have over 15 caps. 10 players have under 10 caps, and eight have never represented the national team at the senior level.

Costa Rica: Like for the U.S., this is a chance for the Costa Rican players to impress and potentially fight for a spot in the Gold Cup. One player to watch is Marvin Loria, the 21-year-old forward/winger of the Portland Timbers. He's a talented young player that has represented the Costa Rica U20 squad.

USA vs. Costa Rica prediction

The U.S. starts slow but builds up better in attack in the second half to earn the victory.

Pick: USA