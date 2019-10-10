USMNT vs. Cuba: Nations League live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

The United States men's national team will play in its first ever CONCACAF Nations League match on Friday in a home matchup against Cuba. The new competition is aimed to provide more competitive matches for teams in the region, and it will also serve as qualification for the 2021 Gold Cup. The Americans enter as the heavy favorite in a game against a team that only beat them once, way back in 1947. The U.S. is 10-1-1 all time against Cuba.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Nations League: USA vs. Cuba

Date : Friday, Oct. 11



: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m. ET



: 7 p.m. ET Location : Audi Field in Washington, D.C.



: Audi Field in Washington, D.C. TV channel : FS1 and TUDN USA



: FS1 and TUDN USA Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

USA: No Sergino Dest is the big story here as he makes his decision between the United States and the Netherlands. But this team has a bunch of talent here that should be able to dominate Cuba. With Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, the U.S. should dominate the ball and chances. No Jozy Altidore due to a quad injury means Gyasi Zardes may be the No. 9 once again.

Cuba: A tall task for this team. They seem to have no chance of advancing after already losing twice to canada in September. With zero goals scored and seven conceded, they would need to probably beat the U.S. twice to have any chance of success in the competition. Cuba hasn't scored in its last four games.

Prediction

USA destroys Cuba from start to finish, dominates the chances and gets three expected points.

Pick: USA 3, Cuba 0