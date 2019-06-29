USMNT vs. Curacao: Gold Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
A semifinal spot is on the line as the Americans look to stay hot in Gold Cup play
The United States men's national team takes on Curacao on Sunday for a spot in the Gold Cup semifinals. The U.S. won Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 record, scoring 11 goals and not conceding once. The Americans beat Panama 1-0 in their last group stage game. Meanwhile, Curacao is one of the surprises of the tournament, going 1-1-1 in Group C to edge El Salvador for second thanks to goal differential.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Gold Cup: USA vs. Curacao
- Date: Sunday, June 30
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV channel: FS1 and Univision Deportes
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: USA -2.5 (+110) | Curacao -2.5 (-130) | O/U: 3
Storylines
USMNT: Will it be Gyasi Zardes or Jozy Altidore in attack? Well, it shouldn't really matter. This is a matchup in which neither should have trouble scoring. While Curacao plays with strength, the defense is at times too undisciplined. If that is the case here, the U.S. should get plenty of chances on goal to put this one away early.
Curacao: Feeling confident after getting a draw against Jamaica and seeing El Salvador get destroyed against Honduras, Curacao is looking to pull off a shocker. This will all come down to whether their defense can step up to the challenge and slow down Christian Pulisic. The outside backs like to get forward for Curacao, and that leaves them vulnerable on the wing. Expect them to play a bit more reserved defensively.
USMNT vs. Curacao prediction
Another shutout for USA, and another victory to move on to the semifinals.
Pick: USA 4, Curacao 0
