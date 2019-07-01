USMNT vs. Curacao score: Live updates of Gold Cup quarterfinals as USA Soccer tries to move on

The United States men's national team's 2019 Gold Cup journey will either move to the semifinals or end on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The U.S. takes on Curacao in the quarterfinals, with the winner taking on either Panama or Jamaica in the semifinal on Wednesday. The U.S. went 3-0-0 in the group stage and has a ton of momentum, having yet to concede in the tournament. Curacao is a surprise quarterfinalist, getting through with a 1-1-1 record on goal differential.

The U.S. is expected to field another strong lineup with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie highlighting the midfield, while Curacao looks to pull off the surprise of the tournament against a U.S. team that has struggled with consistency. You can watch the match on fuboTV (Try for free) in both English and Spanish.

